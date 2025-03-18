Plans for a new luxury five-star hotel in the heart of Belfast city centre have been passed

Planning permission for a new 102-bedroom hotel in the city centre has been given the green light, at this evening’s Planning Committee meeting.

The development will see the conversion and restoration of the Grade B1 Listed Scottish Mutual Building, at the junction of Bedford Street, Donegall Square South and James Street South, into a new hotel with bars, restaurants and a ground floor extension.

Two Council applications were also approved by the Committee – the first for a new 3G football pitch on an existing grass football pitch at Carnanmore Park, one of four pitches which are adjacent to Suffolk Community Centre in west Belfast.

The second planning application was for a new stained-glass window on the ground floor of City Hall exploring the city’s LGBTQ+ history.

Councillor Arder Carson, chair of the council’s Planning Committee, said: “Granting planning permission for another new hotel in the city centre is welcome news.

“The plans for the new hotel, where the former Scottish Mutual Building is, are also important as they will see the conversion and restoration of another Grade B1 listed building in the city centre. This new hotel development is within the Linen Quarter Conservation area and will be an enhancement to the area through its character/appearance.