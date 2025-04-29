Mrs. Emily Swann, a beloved figure at McKillens of Ballymena, has retired from McKillens of Ballymena after an astonishing 52 years of continuous service. Pictured with Thomas and Johnnie McKillen and staff. Credit: McKillens of Ballymena

A Northern Ireland shoe shop has bid a heartfelt farewell to one of its most dedicated staff members.

Mrs. Emily Swann, a beloved figure at McKillens of Ballymena, has retired after an astonishing 52 years of continuous service.

Emily, from Cullybackey, began working at McKillens over five decades ago and remained a steadfast presence in the store ever since, taking only a single maternity leave during her entire career. Her tireless dedication and warm personality have made her a favourite among generations of customers and colleagues alike.

To mark the occasion, Thomas and Johnnie McKillen of McKillens of Ballymena, alongside the rest of the staff, held a special farewell celebration to honour Emily’s remarkable career and thank her for her unwavering commitment.

In an emotional online tribute, the team wrote: “After 52 years of service Emily has decided to retire we wish her every happiness in her new adventures, but she will be truly missed.”

Customers also flooded the post with messages of congratulations, gratitude, and well-wishes for her retirement – many recalling fond memories of her helpful and friendly service over the years.