Well heeled career: Cullybackey lady will be 'truly missed' as she hangs up her boots after 52 toe-tally amazing years at beloved Northern Ireland shoe shop

By Claire Cartmill
Published 29th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2025, 10:52 BST
Mrs. Emily Swann, a beloved figure at McKillens of Ballymena, has retired from McKillens of Ballymena after an astonishing 52 years of continuous service. Pictured with Thomas and Johnnie McKillen and staff. Credit: McKillens of BallymenaMrs. Emily Swann, a beloved figure at McKillens of Ballymena, has retired from McKillens of Ballymena after an astonishing 52 years of continuous service. Pictured with Thomas and Johnnie McKillen and staff. Credit: McKillens of Ballymena
Mrs. Emily Swann, a beloved figure at McKillens of Ballymena, has retired from McKillens of Ballymena after an astonishing 52 years of continuous service. Pictured with Thomas and Johnnie McKillen and staff. Credit: McKillens of Ballymena
Emily Swann began working at McKillens of Ballymena over five decades ago and remained a steadfast presence in the store ever since, taking only a single maternity leave during her entire career

A Northern Ireland shoe shop has bid a heartfelt farewell to one of its most dedicated staff members.

Mrs. Emily Swann, a beloved figure at McKillens of Ballymena, has retired after an astonishing 52 years of continuous service.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emily, from Cullybackey, began working at McKillens over five decades ago and remained a steadfast presence in the store ever since, taking only a single maternity leave during her entire career. Her tireless dedication and warm personality have made her a favourite among generations of customers and colleagues alike.

Read More
'We can’t wait to start this next chapter with you': Acclaimed hospitality team ...

To mark the occasion, Thomas and Johnnie McKillen of McKillens of Ballymena, alongside the rest of the staff, held a special farewell celebration to honour Emily’s remarkable career and thank her for her unwavering commitment.

In an emotional online tribute, the team wrote: “After 52 years of service Emily has decided to retire we wish her every happiness in her new adventures, but she will be truly missed.”

Customers also flooded the post with messages of congratulations, gratitude, and well-wishes for her retirement – many recalling fond memories of her helpful and friendly service over the years.

Emily’s legacy at McKillens is a testament to loyalty, hard work and community spirit.

Related topics:Northern IrelandBallymena

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice