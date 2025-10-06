Premium menswear brand Remus Uomo has officially opened the doors to its new Belfast flagship on Arthur Street, welcoming customers into a reimagined retail destination that sets the standard for the brand’s future

The 5,500 sq. ft. Belfast store spans two floors, twice the size of the former Victoria Square unit, and represents an investment by Douglas & Grahame Ltd, parent company of Remus Uomo

The 5,500 sq. ft. store spans two floors and represents a £500,000 investment by Douglas & Grahame Ltd, parent company of Remus Uomo. The flagship is twice the size of the former Victoria Square unit and introduces an elevated shopping experience that blends Nordic-inspired design with Belfast’s industrial heritage.

The opening marks an important milestone for the brand, which was founded in Belfast in 1991 and now operates standalone stores in Dublin and Glasgow, alongside a strong network of wholesale and online partners.

Stepping inside, customers are welcomed into a space that reflects Remus Uomo’s modern aesthetic while celebrating its Belfast roots. The flagship introduces the brand’s refreshed retail concept in full for the first time, designed to create a premium yet welcoming environment.

Alongside the new look, the store offers enhanced services such as personal style consultations and wedding appointments, plus digital features that connect in-store and online shopping.

Commenting on the official opening, Adam Finlay, managing director of Douglas & Grahame Ltd, said: “The opening of our new store is a proud moment for Remus Uomo and for Belfast.

"This new flagship allows us to deliver an exceptional retail experience in the city where the brand was born, while also laying the foundations for our future growth. We’re delighted to welcome customers through the doors and to showcase what the next chapter of Remus Uomo looks like.”

Michael Finlay, brand director at Remus Uomo, added: “The response since we announced the move has been fantastic. The Arthur Street flagship is everything we hoped it would be – a space with real character that reflects the brand’s modern style and commitment to quality. We’re excited to see it come to life today and to welcome both loyal and new customers.”

The Arthur Street opening reinforces the brand’s long-term commitment to Belfast’s retail landscape and will serve as the blueprint for Remus Uomo’s future flagship locations in Great Britain and Ireland.