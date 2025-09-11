Designed and constructed by Antrim Rocklyn Engineering, the two new state-of-the-art covered padel courts are to open next month at Galgorm Castle

Galgorm Collection has announced the launch of two new state-of-the-art covered padel courts at Galgorm Castle, expanding its award-winning leisure offering in the Ballymena area.

Set to open in October 2025, the courts represent a significant investment of £300,000 and will bring one of the world’s fastest-growing sports to the heart of Northern Ireland.

Designed and constructed by Antrim Rocklyn Engineering, the padel courts will be the first in Ballymena, marking a major milestone for the local sporting scene. The courts form the latest addition to the Galgorm Castle estate, which already features an 18-hole championship golf course, pitch & putt course, golf academy and Toptracer driving range, located adjacent to the internationally acclaimed Galgorm.

Padel blends elements of tennis and squash to create a fast-paced, sociable sport, typically played in doubles on an enclosed court. Players use solid rackets and tennis-like balls, with the added twist that the walls form part of regular play, adding a dynamic edge. Thanks to its simplicity and accessibility, padel is easy to pick up and enjoy, making it popular among players of all ages and abilities.

“We’re delighted to bring this dynamic and fast-growing sport to Galgorm Castle,” said Colin Johnston, managing director for Galgorm Collection. “The new courts complement our existing sporting facilities and form part of our ongoing investment in creating premium, inclusive leisure experiences for both locals and visitors to enjoy.”

Driven by its broad appeal and social nature, padel has rapidly built a global following, with high-profile supporters including Cristiano Ronaldo, Andy Murray and Lionel Messi – and whilst the sport is still relatively new in Northern Ireland, thousands of new players are embracing the game as it gains momentum across the region.

Northern Ireland is in fact increasingly tipped as a future padel hotspot, and Galgorm Castle is set to become a flagship destination for the sport with the view to adding a further six courts in the future - leading the way in bringing this exciting global trend to new audiences and offering an exceptional playing experience that reflects padel’s international appeal.

“Padel has exploded in popularity across Europe in recent years, and we’re proud to be at the forefront of this movement, by supporting the growth of this exciting sport in Northern Ireland,” added Johnston.

“Whether you're a seasoned player or trying it for the first time, our courts at Galgorm Castle will offer the perfect setting to get active, have fun and connect with others – all within the stunning natural surroundings of this historic estate.”

The new padel courts will operate on a flexible pay-and-play model, with no membership required. Players will be able to book their padel court easily, at a time that suits them, through the Playtomic app - the leading platform for discovering and booking local padel courts - with no ongoing fees or commitments.

Each game is played on a 20m x 10m court, designed for four players to play in doubles. To mark the launch, introductory court hire rates will start from just £18 for 60 minutes or £30 for 90 minutes. The courts will be open seven days a week, with extended hours from 08:00 to 22:00 on weekdays and until 21:00 at weekends.

Galgorm Collection also plans to add both indoor and outdoor tennis courts in the future as a key part of group’s long-term strategy to enhance its sporting and leisure facilities, further expanding opportunities for guests and the local community to engage in active recreation.

This latest development follows Galgorm Collection’s acquisition of the Galgorm Castle Estate in November 2024, part of a landmark £50 million investment which also included the purchase of Roe Valley Resort in Limavady.

As Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hospitality group, Galgorm Collection has invested £120 million over the past two decades and currently employs over 1,400 people across flagship hotels and dining destinations including Galgorm in Ballymena and The Rabbit Hotel & Retreat in Templepatrick.

In May 2025, the group’s flagship resort, Galgorm, unveiled a £3 million investment into a guestroom refurbishment programme and plans for a nature-immersive Forest Spa Garden. That same month, Galgorm was named among the 100 Great Places to Stay in Ireland by The Sunday Times.