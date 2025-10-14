Christmas comes early for Ballymena shoppers: Opening date confirmed for new Primark Fairhill store..Friday, December 5 at 10am, make it in your diary!

It’s official - Primark has today announced the opening date of its brand-new Ballymena store, with customers invited to step inside the new location at Fairhill Shopping Centre on Friday, December 5 at 10am.

The move marks an exciting new chapter for Primark Ballymena, which first opened its doors in the town in 1983.

Relocating less than a mile from its original home in the Tower Centre, the new store will double in size, spanning 26,200 sq. ft of great value fashion and everyday essentials all on one floor. The new Primark store will employ 150 people in total, with approximately 70 new jobs created to support the bigger store, providing a welcome boost to the local economy.

Shoppers can expect a fresh, modern layout in a bigger and better store, with features like self-checkouts, modern fixtures and fittings, improved signage and LED lighting, as well as new display units to better showcase Primark's products. With more space across key departments, customers will enjoy an expanded range of fashion, accessories and homeware, alongside Primark’s great everyday value essentials.

Opening just in time for Christmas, Ballymena shoppers will be able to pick up all their festive favourites - from home décor and last-minute gifting to matching festive Fam Jams for everyone.

Fintan Costello, head of Primark Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “This is a very special moment for Primark Ballymena, and one we know our customers have been waiting for.

"The town has been home to Primark for over 40 years, and our loyal shoppers have been asking for more space and more choice for some time.

"We’re proud to be delivering that with a brand-new concept store here in Fairhill – and just in time for Christmas, making it the perfect destination for festive shopping.

"We can’t wait to welcome everyone through the doors in Fairhill on 5th December to celebrate this next chapter together.”