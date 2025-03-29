Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meadowlane Shopping Centre bids farewell to longest-serving team member Doreen Sands after over 31 years with over 300 customers sharing fond memories and good wishes

A beloved figure at Meadowlane Shopping Centre in Magherafelt has bid an emotional goodbye after an impressive 31 and a half years of service.

Doreen Sands, who has been a part of the Dayfresh greengrocer team for more than three decades, retired on Friday leaving behind a legacy of dedication, kindness, and a warm smile.

Officially their longest-standing team member, Meadowlane took to social media yesterday to express their bittersweet feelings about Doreen’s departure.

They posted: “Today is a bittersweet day at Meadowlane because it’s the very last Friday we’ll see the wonderful Doreen Sands working at Dayfresh! After an incredible 31 and a half years of dedication, warmth, and hard work, Doreen’s journey with Dayfresh comes to an end tomorrow. “She is officially our longest-standing team member, and we simply can’t imagine Meadowlane without her friendly smile, cheerful chats, and the kindness she has shown to every single customer. From early mornings to busy weekends, Doreen has always been there, making Dayfresh feel like home for so many. “We’re so sad to see her go, but we are beyond excited for her next adventure. We hope she won’t be a stranger and will still pop in to say hello (and, of course, do a little shopping)!”

Customers and colleagues alike expressed their heartfelt gratitude, with nearly 300 people responding to the post. Many shared fond memories of Doreen’s presence, her tireless work ethic, and the positive impact she had on everyone she encountered.

The shopping centre called on the community to leave messages for Doreen, thanking her for the years of service and offering their best wishes for her future.

"Let’s make this post one to remember … if Doreen has ever made you smile, helped you out, or simply brightened your day, leave a comment below and show her some love!" the post encouraged.

While Meadowlane expressed sadness at her departure, they also shared excitement for the next chapter of Doreen’s life.

“We’re so sad to see her go, but we are beyond excited for her next adventure. We hope she won’t be a stranger and will still pop in to say hello (and, of course, do a little shopping)!” they concluded.