The pioneers behind Capers Pizza, a long-standing pillar of Belfast’s food scene which closed earlier this year, have been awarded the prestigious outstanding contribution to the industry honour at the inaugural NI Food to Go Awards, sponsored by Henderson Foodservice, which took place this week.

Willie Marshal, Mike Lyle and their original partner, Christine Bambrick were recognised at the awards ceremony held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on Tuesday evening.

Hosted by Q Radio DJ Ibe Sesay, the event celebrated excellence across 24 categories, celebrating the growing diversity and vibrancy of the food-to-go sector in Northern Ireland.

Capers, known for being Belfast’s first-ever pizzeria, opened its doors on Great Victoria Street in April 1982, at a time when dining options were limited due to the political climate and economic challenges of The Troubles. Founded by Willie, Mike, and Christine, Capers quickly became a landmark establishment, offering a new kind of dining experience to locals and visitors alike.

Kiera Campbell from title partner Hendersons Food Service, William Marshall and Michael Lyle owners of Capers Pizza collecting the trophy for Outstanding Contribution to the Industry, alongside NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson

Following decades of success, Capers moved its operations to East Belfast in the popular Ballyhackamore area, where it continued to thrive. After 42 years of service, the owners closed their doors for a final time in spring 2024, marking the end of an era in Belfast’s culinary history.

Other winners on the night included CastleCourt Shopping Centre, which took home Food Court of the Year and CeCe's Cakes and Bakes for Best Bakery/Patisserie to Go. Franchise of the Year was won by Pizza Crew, who were also awarded the Evolve HR Team Recognition Award.

The most popular category, Newcomer of the Year, was won by Roly’s Food to Go in Magherafelt. Judges were so impressed with the number of entries, they split the category into two further awards, Specialist Newcomer of the Year which was won by VR Fire & Smokehouse in Newry, and Coffee Specialist Newcomer of the Year, which was taken home by Drip Belfast.

Best Coffee to Go was scooped up by Barista Bar Cafe and Best Burger to Go by Belfast Burger. Wee Buns, based in Castlederg, took home the award for Sustainable Food to Go Business and Botanic Avenue’s popular Bao Bun won the award for Best Asian / Pan Asian Food to Go.

Winners of this year’s NI Food to Go Awards alongside Kiera Campbell from Hendersons Food Service and NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson

Joris Minne, restaurant reviewer, food writer and head judge of the NI Food to Go Awards, commended Capers for its remarkable legacy: “Capers Pizza has not only helped to shape the food to go landscape in Northern Ireland, but it has also served as a cornerstone of Belfast’s dining culture”, he said.

"Their resilience, innovation, and commitment to quality set a high standard for the future of the industry, making it an extremely deserving recipient of this prestigious award.”

NI Food to Go Association CEO Michael Henderson said: “Capers Pizza has had a huge impact on Northern Ireland’s food scene and it has been a trailblazer in the food to go sector, offering something truly unique and beloved by generations.”

“These awards recognise and celebrate the excellence and variety of food to go establishments in Northern Ireland. This is the first year that we have held these awards, and it was incredible to see the industry come together on the night to celebrate the excellence across the ever-evolving food to go industry.

William Marshall and Michael Lyle, owners of Legendary East Belfast pizzeria Capers Pizza were the winners of the Outstanding Contribution Award

"I’d like to thank our independent judging panel for their time and respect towards every food to go business that entered the awards, and I’d like to send my congratulations to every finalist, highly commended and winner. We are already looking forward to next year’s awards.”

Joris Minne was joined on the judging panel by Into Media Group business editor Gary McDonald; CEO of Food NI Michele Shirlow; business editor and food columnist John Mulgrew; Reach PLC journalist Sophie McLaughlin; chef Geoff Baird from the award’s title sponsor Henderson Foodservice; managing director from Evolve HR Solutions, Claire Loftus; manager of Ulster University’s Food and Drink Business Department, Dr Lynsey Hollywood; Emily McCorkell from Legenderry Food Group; head of sustainability at Zeus Packaging Declan Breen and Media Huis deputy editor in chief, Martin Breen.

The NI Food to Go Awards, which were established to celebrate the excellence and innovation in the region’s food-to-go businesses, are the first of their kind to be independently judged in Northern Ireland. With 23 categories in total, the awards shine a spotlight on the very best of the sector, from independent eateries to larger food chains.

