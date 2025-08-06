Welcoming over 50 dogs and creating local jobs, K9 Clubhouse offers tailored care, enrichment, and community support — with plans to expand further

K9 Clubhouse, a modern doggy daycare based in Newtownabbey, is celebrating a successful first six months in business, having welcomed over 50 dogs through its doors since opening and showing no signs of slowing down.

The Clubhouse has become a trusted hub for dog owners across the wider Belfast area, creating a safe and enriching space for dogs of all breeds, sizes, and backgrounds to socialise and play.

In just six months, K9 Clubhouse has already created four part-time jobs and involved an additional four local volunteers, helping to support both the local economy and animal-loving community.

Founder Jill Moore has worked with dogs for over a decade: "We’ve been blown away by the support from local dog owners. Every pup that walks through our doors brings something special. We’re so proud of what we’ve built and excited to keep growing, one wagging tail at a time.”

The business is one of many to benefit from Go Succeed, a support service for entrepreneurs here. With tailored mentoring and guidance from through Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, K9 Clubhouse has grown from a home-based operation into a purpose-built facility, making a real impact in the local community.

Jill continued: “After running a successful home boarding business, I wanted to be able to cater for more dogs for people who work or who have larger dogs that need heavier enrichment schedules.

"We put in a special agility area outside, paddling pool that we use for ‘pool parties’ and are lucky to have the space for three sections to allow the dogs to rest in between play, which is just as important for behaviour.”

The Clubhouse also helps support rescue dogs and therapy dogs in training, offering them positive experiences in a safe, social environment. It has a wide range of pooches on board from four-month-old Golden Retriever Murphy to 10-year-old Luna the Collie.

They run a special enrichment puppy programme which includes socialising, potty training and longer rest times, which Jill said has proven really popular: “The one thing that puts people off getting a puppy is the time off work they need to keep it entertained and trained in the early days. We have really built on this and offer a special schedule adapted to pups' needs and we socialise them with a few of our more patient older dogs slowly over time, which helps keep them young too!”

With steady growth and an enthusiastic customer base, K9 Clubhouse plans to continue expanding its services in the Newtownabbey area and hopes to open a second location.