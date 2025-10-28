Accreditation recognises Abbeyfield & Wesley’s excellence in delivering safe, high-quality independent living for older people across Northern Ireland

Not-for-profit housing association Abbeyfield & Wesley has made history as the first organisation in Northern Ireland to be accredited by the national consortium for sheltered and retirement housing (EROSH).

The award, granted under EROSH’s Independent Living Standards, recognises excellence in sheltered and supported housing for older people. It represents a major milestone for the sector in Northern Ireland and underlines Abbeyfield & Wesley’s commitment to providing high-quality, person-centred housing and support.

Abbeyfield & Wesley operates over 250 sheltered and supported living accommodations across Northern Ireland, offering family-style and independent living options for older people.

The Independent Living Standards accreditation is designed to provide external validation for organisations that meet nationally recognised benchmarks in governance and management, value for money, equality and respect, customer focus, and the safety and wellbeing of both residents and staff.

To achieve the accreditation, Abbeyfield & Wesley underwent a rigorous independent assessment involving site visits, resident interviews, and a detailed review of internal policies and practices.

Steve Rafferty, chief executive of EROSH said: “As an independent assessment I was very impressed with the quality of services delivered by Abbeyfield and Wesley, with all residents spoken to being very happy and complimentary of the staff. The organisation has achieved the accreditation standards and there were several examples of good practice observed during the visits. In particular the staff were all demonstrating a strong commitment to meeting the needs of residents and going above and beyond."

Patrick Thompson, chief executive of Abbeyfield & Wesley explained: “We are really pleased to have received this accreditation. It is an independent recognition of the effort our staff put in every day to make Abbeyfield & Wesley a warm, welcoming place to live.

"What matters most is that our residents told assessors they are happy here and feel well supported to thrive in later life. That tells us we are getting it right and that our unique housing types are giving older people the independence, safety and companionship they deserve.”

Abbeyfield & Wesley has been providing sheltered and family-style housing and support for older people across Northern Ireland since the 1960s. It operates a network of houses where residents live independently in private ensuite rooms, while also enjoying daily home-cooked meals, shared spaces, companionship and the reassurance of staff support when needed, as well as providing almost 100 sheltered bungalows and flats for those with greater independence.

Abbeyfield & Wesley’s family-style houses are located in Ballymena, Ballymoney, Bangor, Donaghadee, Downpatrick, Greenisland, Holywood, Lurgan, Newtownabbey and Portstewart, with sheltered flats and bungalows in Carrickfergus, Newtownabbey and Belfast.

The organisation is currently welcoming new residents. For information on availability in your area, contact Helen Collins, Regional Housing and Support Manager, on 07587 657244.