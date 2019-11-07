When is Belfast's Christmas tree switch-on 2019?

Belfast's Christmas tree will be officially lit up on November 16 with special guests superheroes PJ Masks.

The big event will take place at 4.30pm.

As with previous years the event is entry by ticket only but tickets are free.

The stage will come alive on November 16 where you can sing along to well-known Christmas carols and enjoy an evening of musical fun and Christmas magic before the big countdown.

Tickets will be issued on a first come first basis and available online from Monday 4 November at 9am from the Visit Belfast website.

The award-winning Belfast Christmas Market will also make a return to the city.