Where to get the cheapest home heating oil in Northern Ireland as fresh figures show cost continuing to tumble
The average cost of home heating oil is continuing to fall in Northern Ireland, according to the latest weekly figures from the Consumer Council NI.
The price of 500 litres of home fuel has been falling steadily week-by-week since January 26, when 500 litres cost an average of £454.35 in Northern Ireland.
This has now dropped to £323.35 as of today, down by £16.63 on the week before.
But whilst prices have been generally falling ever since spring 2022, 500 litres of oil still costs far more than it did in March 2021 – the furthest back the Consumer Council’s online database goes.
On March 31, 2021, 500 litres would have cost the average Northern Ireland consumer £192.11.
A breakdown of the cheapest and priciest locales for buying oil is attached to this story.
More from this reporter: