The price of 500 litres of home fuel has been falling steadily week-by-week since January 26, when 500 litres cost an average of £454.35 in Northern Ireland.

This has now dropped to £323.35 as of today, down by £16.63 on the week before.

But whilst prices have been generally falling ever since spring 2022, 500 litres of oil still costs far more than it did in March 2021 – the furthest back the Consumer Council’s online database goes.

The trend in the price of 500L of home heating oil in Northern Ireland, accurate as of March 30, 2023

On March 31, 2021, 500 litres would have cost the average Northern Ireland consumer £192.11.

A breakdown of the cheapest and priciest locales for buying oil is attached to this story.

