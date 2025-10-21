Much-loved Northern Ireland home furniture and department store chain Wyse Byse is up for sale following the retirement of its co-founder and managing director, Richard McLoughlin.

The family-run business, which has three stores in East Belfast and Ballymena, has been a fixture in local retail for over five decades. McLoughlin, who founded the chain in 1972 with his late brother Jim, is stepping down after 53 years.

It is believed around 70 jobs are potentially at risk, as it remains unclear whether the stores will be sold as going concerns.

In a business update statement, the company said it remains open for business and is looking forward to the Christmas period, with extended Sunday opening hours from 1pm to 5pm.

“After 53 successful years in business, our co-founder and managing director, Richard McLoughlin, is retiring,” the online post said.

“Richard’s leadership and vision along with his late brother Jim, have been instrumental in building Wyse Byse into the much-loved local business it is today.

“Whilst a buyer is being sought for the Wyse Byse chain, we would like to reassure our customers, staff and suppliers that we are still in operation and looking forward to continue serving our valued customers across all branches through the Christmas period.

"We have a fantastic range of Christmas decorations, furniture, and everything else Wyse Byse has to offer and now with extended opening hours every Sunday 1-5pm.”

Nearly 150 comments have been posted since yesterday’s announcement, with many expressing shock at the loss of a true ‘institution,’ sharing fond memories from Wyse Byse’s 53-year legacy, and wishing Richard a happy and well-deserved retirement.

Some are also hoping a buyer is found, allowing the cherished stores to continue serving the community and preserving local jobs.

