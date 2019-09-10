Widespread anger at filling station ‘hoax’

An security hoax which caused widespread disruption in Carrick on Monday evening has been angrily condemned.

A suspect device is believed to have been placed on a petrol pump at the filling station of Tesco supermarket at Minorca Place.

The alert led to the evacuation of the store and petrol station, homes nearby and to a road closure at the junction with Davys Street and Irish Quarter West, at teatime, before it was declared an “hoax” three hours later.

The incident has been roundly condemend by elected representatives.

DUP councillor Ald. Billy Ashe MBE said: “For anybody to put a bomb there or a hoax was intent on either serious damage or making a very complex operation for bomb disposal.

“I want to condemn the incident. We all know this is not the sort of behaviour we want to see in Carrickfergus and I would urge anyone with any information to contact the PSNI or Crimestoppers.

“I also want to apologise to those who were inconvenienced last night (Monday) and to thank council staff for opening at short notice the town hall and Woodburn Community Centre.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson stated: “I am angry that a hoax of this nature has happened, disrupting people and their lives.”

Ulster Unionist MLA John Stewart said he hoped the incident was “nothing sinister” and urged the community to contact police on 101.

PSNI Inspector Rory Bradley said: “I would like to thank the local community for their patience while we worked to keep them safe.”