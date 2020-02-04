Wilsons Auctions secures contract with Department of Finance in NI

WILSONS Auctions’ New Year is off to a great start as it announces it has been awarded a contract with the Department of Finance in Northern Ireland.

The UK and Ireland’s largest independent auction company has been awarded the four-year contract by the Department of Finance for the Provision of Auctions Services for vehicles and associated garage equipment by public auction on behalf of selected public sector bodies through the Construction & Procurement Delivery (CPD).

The contract will cover fleet vehicles, vehicles seized through proceeds of crime and associated parts as required including engine components and certain items of equipment such as mobile and fixed plant.

Peter Johnston, Group Operations Director at Wilsons Auctions said: “There is no better way to start the New Year than announcing our success in being awarded this contract by the Department of Finance. Having fought off competition from competitors, we are delighted to be working with the Construction & Procurement Delivery as the sole supplier of auction house services to a number of Northern Ireland Public Sector bodies.

“This is a significant four-year contract for Wilsons Auctions, further expanding our services and adding to our growing list of government and law enforcement clients across the UK, Ireland and further afield. We are proud of the work we carry out on behalf of our clients and this contract will allow us to add to the £100 million worth of assets that have realised in recent years on behalf of government clients.”

The news comes as the auction company has also been awarded contracts across the UK, including a five-year contract to provide Property Store Disposal Services to Cheshire Constabulary and a four-year contract to provide auction services for the Police and Crime Commissioners for South Wales, Gwent and Dyfed Powys.

Wilsons Auctions is a leading auction company with over 80 years of experience building skilled knowledge in an extensive variety of assets. It has grown to become the largest independent auction company in the British Isles with sites in the Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England, Scotland and Wales including over 400 members of staff and an annual hammer total in excess of £300 million.

