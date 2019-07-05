‘Woman of the Year’ accolade for Jayne

Managing director Jayne Gibson has just been announced as the Woman of the Year in Retirement Planning at the prestigious Women in Financial Advice Awards UK, which took place at the Hilton Bankside, London, on Wednesday night.

Jayne, managing director, of Insight.Out Financial was also highly commended in the ‘Financial Adviser of the Year - Scotland and Northern Ireland’ category.

Run by Professional Adviser, Retirement Planner and Cover publications, the Women in Financial Advice Awards celebrate the achievements of women working within the financial advice community and also the broader financial services sector.

Jayne Gibson, comments: “I am thrilled to be announced as Woman of the Year in Retirement Planning. Following a major investment and rebrand, Insight.Out Financial continues to grow as a business and as a team with more exciting plans in store for the organisation later this year.

“These awards are amongst the most prestigious in the finance industry and the win is a huge credit to myself and to the talented team here at Insight.Out whom support our clients and myself every day.”

The judges praised Jayne’s submission as “a stand-out entry, backed up with solid examples of her achievements in the field of retirement planning” and “a well-deserved winner”.