‘The Northern Ireland business community has lost one incredible lady, and we are so grateful to have had her support and friendship’

Tributes pour in for Sinead Norton, founder of Mums at Work

Tributes from throughout the Northern Ireland business community have been paid to Magherafelt mother-of-seven Sinead Norton after she passed away on Monday following a battle against cancer.

The founder of inspirational female-only networking platform Mum at Work, Sinead Norton was an advocate for women in business, who aimed “to create a space where businesswomen working on their own could come together to stay motivated and work towards their dreams”.

A member of Women in Business NI and winner of the Person of Purpose Award, the mother of seven continuously encourage women across the UK and beyond to join the movement and reap the benefits of being a part of a like minded community dedicated to supporting and encouraging one another.

Managing director of Women in Business, Lorraine Acheson, paid tribute to Sinead whom she describes as “one incredible lady.”

She continued: “Passion, commitment, genuine and humble. Just a few of the words one would use to describe Sinead Norton.

"This week we remember her as a positive driving force in the world of entrepreneurship. In Mums at Work NI, Sinead leaves behind an incredible legacy. Having set up the network in 2016, Sinead supported thousands of women through one-to-one support chats, coffee meets, and events where she would personally know every guest by name, making them feel immediately at home.

"She was a Women in Business member and winner of the Person of Purpose Award. The Northern Ireland business community has lost one incredible lady, and we are so grateful to have had her support and friendship. Our thoughts and prayers are with her husband Chris and her family.”

Workspace Enterprises posted on social media: ‘We would like to express our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Sinead Norton on her recent passing. Only 6 months ago Sinead was a speaker at our Social Enterprise Event where she was so genuine and inspiring sharing her experience of opening a Social Enterprise, namely The Mums at Work Network. Sinead was a motivational individual, the local driving force in Women's Networking, so passionate about supporting women in business and in life.’