Women in Business welcome

Women in Business, Northern Ireland’s largest and fastest growing business network for female entrepreneurs and business leaders, is delighted to welcome Belfast Met as its third Educational partner, joining Queens University Belfast and Ulster University Business School.

Belfast Met is the largest further and Higher Education College in Northern Ireland and one of the largest in the UK, providing a unique breadth of education and training at every level to students from Northern Ireland and further afield.

This two-year partnership demonstrates that both Belfast Met and Women in Business are committed to working in collaboration to support and grow a diverse new economy based on maximising all potential, through inclusive growth.

Roseann Kelly, Chief Executive of Women in Business, said: “We are delighted to announce the new partnership and I am excited about the shared opportunities and learnings it will deliver. Belfast Met has a very clear vision and commitment to make a valuable impact on the economic and social success of the city of Belfast and beyond, this resonates with Women in Business. We will effectively work together to equip our members and students with the education and skills for employment and work closely to enhance the opportunities for female entrepreneurs and business leaders in Northern Ireland.”

This mutually beneficial partnership will enable Women in Business to work with this leading educational institute to encourage and develop the Women in Business Young Women’s Network, providing Belfast Met with the opportunity to connect and engage with 3,500 Women in Business members.

Marie - Thérèse McGivern, Principal and Chief Executive of Belfast Met, added: “Belfast Met is delighted to become an Educational partner of Women in Business. The College delivers a wide range of programmes and initiatives to support the development and competitiveness of businesses and membership of this network will enable us to outreach, engage and promote our services to over 3000 businesses. This membership will also provide our own staff with valuable professional and personal development opportunities through engagement with the wide variety of programmes and events offered by Women in Business.”

Women in Business has over 3,500 members across all sectors from sole traders to Chief Executives, from senior managers to business owners.

The organisation hosts 70+ events per year, three conferences, a Chairs Lunch and the annual Gala Awards. To find out more visit www.womeninbusinessni.com