Workers at Northern Ireland Railways and Ulsterbus back industrial action in pay dispute

Hundreds of workers at Northern Ireland Railways and Ulsterbus have backed industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Translink staff who are members of the Transport Salaried Staff’s Association (TSSA) indicated their support for walkouts and industrial action short of a strike.

Strike action within supervisor grades at NI Railways reached more than 90% in favour, with similar results at Ulsterbus as well as management grades at NI Railways, which gathered more than 80% support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No dates have yet been set for industrial action, but the union warned major transport disruption could be seen over the summer.

Hundreds of workers at Northern Ireland Railways and Ulsterbus have backed industrial action in a dispute over pay.

The dispute concerns contract disparity for railway supervisors, which the union said involves some being paid less than the people they supervise, and also requests to take on additional duties and responsibilities.

It also concerns a pay offer that the union said was unsatisfactory to clerical and management grades.

Union members in supervisor grades, including railway controllers, as well as clerical, management, professional and technical grades (MPT) were asked to vote on industrial action from May 19 until Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our members have given an overwhelming mandate; they are fed up with broken promises and pay inequality,” TSSA general secretary Maryam Eslamdoust said.

“Translink’s refusal to offer a fair deal has left us no option but to prepare for industrial action.

“Our union does not take this step lightly, but we have been left with no choice after other grades in Translink were offered the equivalent of a 5.77% pay increase, yet our members are expected to accept less for doing critical work that keeps Northern Ireland moving.

“Unless Translink and the Department for Infrastructure urgently step up with a meaningful offer, they will bear full responsibility for the disruption facing the public this summer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Translink spokesperson said: “After extensive negotiations with our trade unions, we have proposed a pay increase, in line with other public sector pay rises.