Wrightbus: Industrialist Jo Bamford says deal has been agreed in principle to buy factory and lands

English industrialist Jo Bamford has announced he has agreed a deal in principle to buy the Wrightbus factory and associated lands in Ballymena.

The issue had been the sticking point in the way of Mr Bamford completing the overall purchase of the administration-hit bus builder.

“We are delighted to announce that this morning I have agreed terms on a deal in principle with the Wright family for the Wrightbus factory and land,” Mr Bamford said.

“We are still to conclude a deal with the administrators but are pleased to report this important step in the right direction.

“I would like to thank Ian Paisley MP for his hard work and diligence in helping to mediate what has at times been a tricky negotiation.”

• More to follow