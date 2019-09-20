Wrightbus not challenging reports that sale process has stalled

Ballymena bus makers Wrightbus are tonight not challenging reports that all potential buyers have withdrawn from the race to buy the troubled company.

In recent days it was reported that the Ballymena company – which has a turnover of over £180m and produced the famed ‘Boris Bus’ for London – was close to administration.

The area’s MP, Ian Paisley, said: “It has been expressed to me that there is great frustration that they haven’t been able to seal a deal,” he said.

“It appears to be one of those moments when everything is very close, but yet so far.”

Local MLA and UUP leader Robin Swann said: “This is unsettling and unnerving times for the employees and wider North Antrim area, there is still life in the current process and it is in no way complete. I am hopeful that the start of next week will see positive progress for what is a mainstay of employment and manufacturing in Ballymena. “

Jo Bamford - whose father Lord Bamford is chairman of JCB - was involved in talks with the company, as well as a major Chinese company.

NI businessman Darren Donnelly also pulled out of a the bidding process this week.

Asked to comment on reports that all would-be buyers had now pulled out of the bidding process, Wrightbus did not challenge the claim.

“The Board of Wrights Group is working hard to ensure the long-term future of the company and its workforce,” it said in a statement.

The developments will have been unsettling for many in Ballymena, which has lost major manufacturers Michelin and Gallaghers in recent years.

Latest accounts show Wrightbus made a pre-tax profit of £5m on a turnover of more than £181m in 2017.

However its financial situation has worsened since then, letting 95 workers go twice last year - which it said reflected low levels of demand for new buses in the UK.