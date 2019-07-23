Wrightbus silent on reports it is seeking investors or buyer

Northern Ireland bus manufacturer Wrightbus has declined to comment on reports that it is seeking investors or a buyer amid a financial downturn.

Sky News has reported that the firm’s parent company Wright Group, which employs about 1,400 staff in NI, has appointed financial advisors Deloitte to find potential investors.

The status of talks with potential bidders was unclear, although a source close to the process reportedly claimed that Deloitte was working on “restructuring” options.

The Ballymena-based firm, which counts Transport for London (TfL) and the Kowloon Motor Bus company in Hong Kong among its big export customers, has already been forced into making job cuts.

It made two rounds of redundancies last year with just under 100 jobs going in February, and a similar number in June.

At the time it said the move came against the backdrop of continuing low levels of demand in the UK bus market.

Sir William Wright, who founded the company with his father in 1946, was knighted in last year’s new year’s honours list for services to the bus industry and the UK economy.

Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann said the report was “worrying news” and described Wrightbus as a “valued employer” in the Ballymena area.

And he feared “another body blow to the north Antrim economy” if the firm could not find an investor.

It comes after cigarette manufacturer JTI Gallaher and the Michelin tyre factory have closed their doors in the Ballymena area in recent years.

Reacting to the reports on social media, Unite the Union said the news represented “more uncertainty for NI jobs and skills”.

The News Letter contacted Wright Group and was told the firm had no comment to make.