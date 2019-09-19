Wrightbus tells employees their contracts will transfer to new owners

Northern Ireland bus makers Wrightbus have assured their 1,400 employees today that they are in a race to complete a final deal with credible bidders.

In recent days it was reported that the Ballymena company – which has a turnover of over £180m and produced the famed ‘Boris Bus’ for London – was close to administration.

A major NI businessman, Darren Donnelly, confirmed he was a leading bidder but then withdrew from the process this week.

However a memo sent to all employees today said that the ongoing talks with potential buyers was now “hopefully good news for everyone”.

It said: “We have an update for you all today and as we have done throughout, are seeking to keep you informed at each stage of this process.

“We want to assure you that this is hopefully good news for everyone.

“We are now in a race to complete a final deal with credible bidders.

“In these bids it is envisaged that employment contracts will be TUPE’d across to the new owner and your length of service will be preserved. You will continue to be paid as normal and once this stage is complete, the new owner will take over all business operations.

“This ongoing business and its employees are our number one priority and we are confident that a positive outcome can be delivered over the next few days.

“We will be in a position to update you next week regarding next steps.”