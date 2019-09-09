Zymplify join growth marketing live line up

Zymplify’s Carly Warke MCIM has been confirmed as a facilitator at this month’s Growth Marketing Live Conference to be held in Belfast.

The Portstewart-based Vice President of Marketing will chair a panel discussion on the topic of the Battle of the Channels where experts will make their case for the best social media channel.

Carly is one of the province’s leading digital marketing professionals and has been with Zymplify for 2 years. She is an expert in marketing strategy, inbound marketing, multi-channel campaign development and management, customer journey mapping, data and analytics.

Zymplify will also be hosting a Marketing Automation workshop at the event.

Zymplify – which has grown from 2-22 people in the last three years – recently opened its doors in Belfast, Manchester and Boston as part of a major expansion

programme fuelled by a £1m cash injection from an experienced US investor.

The company has developed its own marketing automation platform that enables clients to plan, measure and assess return on investment from their multi-channel

digital marketing activities within a single dashboard.

Carly Warke says: “Our platform makes the lives of marketers easier. In one easy-to-understand dashboard they can plan and analyse their digital and social marketing activities like Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, Pay-Per-Click, social media advertising all in real-time. If you like, it powers human-inspired marketing programmes through user-friendly technology.”

The four year-old company which is headquartered in Portstewart has attracted the cream of local tech talent from the neighbouring University of Ulster’s Coleraine campus.

The Growth Marketing Live Conference takes place from September 18-19 at Life Church, Belfast. Tickets can be purchased by visiting https://growthmarketinglive.com/book-tickets/