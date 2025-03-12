“A new meaning to life” - why even the smallest amount of volunteering counts

Linda Murray from Lisburn has been volunteering for over 14 years, an activity she believes has given her a renewed sense of purpose after retirement and the motivation to make the most of life following open heart surgery.

Linda is a regular volunteer at The Ballance House, a restored 19th century homestead in the rural countryside of Glenavy. The Ballance House is the headquarters of charity the Ulster New Zealand Trust (UNZT) and birthplace of John Ballance, who went on to become the 14th Premier of New Zealand in 1891. The Trust seeks to preserve and promote the special connection between Northern Ireland and New Zealand and works to develop links and interchange between the two countries.

Linda has benefited greatly from making time to volunteer at The Ballance House, as well as her other volunteering roles: “A friend told me several years ago that The Ballance House needed volunteers. I thought I would give it a go and haven’t looked back since!” comments Linda.

“Volunteering has brought so many good things into my life. In fact, after lifesaving heart surgery four years ago, my motivation to get through my recovery was to make it to an event I was volunteering at! Volunteering has helped me stay active and since retirement I’ve taken on other roles too to keep me socialising, like volunteering at the local church car boot sale and attending a weekly befriending group.

“Being a volunteer has allowed me to meet so many people, both other volunteers and members of the public. I had a career with the tourism department of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, so it has been wonderful to keep engaging with people and places of interest. You’re never lonely when you volunteer!

“It allows you to develop new skills too. If you have a particular interest, you can try volunteering in that area. For example, we have had people with an interest in becoming a tour guide or developing their catering skills who gain experience and references from volunteering with The Ballance House. I always loved spending time with children and now that my children are grown up, I get to interact with young visitors to The Ballance House through our lovely Victorian school visits. I also get to work in marketing, coming up with new ideas to promote the venue. Importantly, you can also access fantastic training in important areas like safeguarding, health and safety, first aid and so on. Those are skills you will have for life,” Linda said.

To anyone considering volunteering, Linda believes that every hour you can spare is worthwhile: “Everyone can find a little time in their schedule to volunteer no matter how busy you think you might be. I think sometimes people assume you need to offer a lot of time often, but that’s not the case – every hour counts even if it’s not every week or every month. Volunteering isn’t always in person either - we will sometimes have Zoom meetings with other volunteers to contribute to ideas and planning – so you can be flexible if travelling isn’t always easy.

“The way I look at it is, I have to make every day of life count. I made a promise to myself that I would keep contributing as much as I can while I can, and I know I have more to give. I can’t encourage people enough to try volunteering. It opens so many doors to experiences, opportunities, skills and friendship. It adds a whole new meaning to life,” Linda said.

David Moore, Volunteer Now adds: “Linda is an incredible volunteer who proves that volunteering can be truly life enriching. Through her amazing contribution to The Ballance House and her local community, Linda is not only changing the lives of others but also broadening her friendship circle, staying socially and mentally active, and setting an amazing example to others.

“As Linda rightly says, volunteers don’t need to commit to a large amount of time or agree to a regular commitment. If you have some time to give, it will always be gladly received. There are so many organisations in Northern Ireland that need volunteers to keep them going and there is always a role to suit individual circumstances. Linda has a wonderful, positive attitude and has truly made volunteering central to her life. We are certain there are many more people in Northern Ireland who can do the same,” David said.