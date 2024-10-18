Act Local this International Repair Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Northern Ireland Resources Network (NIRN) is encouraging people to consider repairing their broken items in the lead up to International Repair Day on Saturday, 19th October.

Broken electrical items, toys, household items and torn clothes are common items sent to landfill when they could be repaired, reducing waste and money.

International Repair Day, a global initiative celebrating the importance of repair in reducing waste and conserving resources, aligns perfectly with NIRN's key messages. The organisation is committed to promoting a culture of sustainability by encouraging repair, reuse, and resource sharing to reduce waste. By empowering communities to engage in repair activities, NIRN is helping to reduce landfill waste while supporting a circular economy that extends the life of products.

NIRN is inviting people to visit their local mending business or repair cafe to have items repaired. Repair Cafés encourage local communities to repair, share, and rethink their relationship with consumer goods. The events are hosted by community organisations with the mission of making fixing and mending the norm as it was in past generations in contrast to today’s throw away society.

Pictured Siobhan Purnell with her garden ornament repaired at a repair cafe in Stomornt earlier this year.

Eimear Montage, Executive Director at NIRN, said: “We are thrilled to promote International Repair Day and the activities of our members to help reduce waste and save people money. Repair Cafés are a fantastic way for people to learn new skills, extend the life of their belongings, and reduce their environmental footprint. Every action we take today brings us closer to a circular economy where waste is reduced, and resources are valued. If you haven't visited a repair cafe yet, take something along to be mended at an upcoming event or call in for a coffee and chat ”

Repair Cafes are hosting International Repair Day events over two weekends:

19th October:

Repair Café South Down, Owenbeg Golf Club, Downpatrick

Dromore Repair Café, Presbyterian Church, Banbridge Road, Dromore

26th October:

Repair Café Carryduff, Carryduff Baptist Church Hall

Repair Café Whitehead, St Patrick's Hall, Whitehead

These events provide a unique opportunity for residents to bring broken items—from small household appliances to bicycles and clothing— for repair with the help of skilled volunteers. There are also regular repair cafes hosted in Belfast, Bangor and across the Antrim & Newtownabbey area. Information on events hosted by each group can be found on their Facebook pages.

On International Repair Day Repair and Share Foyle are launching the ‘Library of Things’ giving the community access to a wide variety of tools and equipment they can borrow, promoting sharing over ownership, and fostering a sense of resourcefulness. As with Belfast Tool Library, a monthly subscription will give access to hundreds of tools to help with DIY and mending projects at home.

NIRN, the representative organisation for community reuse and repair in Northern Ireland, emphasises the importance of working together to tackle global environmental challenges at a local level. NIRN’s members include repair cafes, charity shops, food waste initiatives, local authorities and academic leaders who are all striving to deliver real impacts in reducing consumption and tackling waste by promoting reuse and repair.

By participating in repair events, Northern Ireland communities are not only reducing waste but also contributing to a culture of sharing, resilience, and sustainability.