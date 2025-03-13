AgriFood Connect: Boosting productivity through island-wide collaboration
Through this collaboration we are connecting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), food manufacturers, early-stage companies, and farmers with cutting-edge research, industry experts, and collaborative networks. Our goal is to turn innovative ideas into practical, market-ready solutions—helping businesses across the island of Ireland stay competitive, sustainable, and resilient.
In order to facilitate connections AgriFood Connect are carrying out recurring webinars and several in-person networking events.
If you are small to medium size business within the food industry or a researcher looking for a collaborate with Irish agri-food businesses we urge you to join our growing network and together we can translate research findings into viable, scalable solutions for the food industry and open up more funding avenues.
More information regarding our efforts can be found on our website, https://agritechireland.ie/agrifood-connect/ and our LinkedIn page, https://www.linkedin.com/company/agrifood-connect-project/?viewAsMember=true.