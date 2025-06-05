Alpha ranked one of the UK’s top performing housing associations

Independent research has found that the satisfaction levels of Alpha Housing tenants is some of the highest in the UK.

Using standard ‘STAR’ questions to survey a random sample of 280 Alpha Housing tenants, leading London-based research agency IFF Research found that nine in ten (91%) are satisfied with the overall service they receive from their landlord – the best result of IFF Research’s 34 UK social landlord clients.

Also, when benchmarked against other UK social housing providers, Alpha Housing ranked first amongst comparators on 13 of the main 14 measures on which residents rank landlords. It was also found that this high level of tenant satisfaction resulted from strong service provision, excellent customer service, and quick response times for repairs.

Among the STAR survey’s key findings is that repairs and maintenance satisfaction levels have significantly improved, rising from 79% in 2023 to 87% this year, while 90% of tenants who have had a repair completed in the last year are satisfied with the service they received. Residents in sheltered housing are also extremely content, especially with the support they get from their scheme co-ordinators.

Crosby Court tenants in Bangor celebrate with Alpha Housing Chief Executive Cameron Watt (centre) following the housing association’s excellent ‘STAR’ survey results. They are (L-R) Sheila Fyvie, Sandra McCune, Lilah Gilmore and Brian Beattie.

Other key measures covered as part of IFF Research’s work reveal that 95% of tenants feel safe in their homes; 89% believe Alpha treats people fairly and with respect; 87% say they are kept informed of change; and 91% agree communal areas are well maintained.

“This independent research shows that Alpha Housing’s satisfaction levels remain very high, with nine out of ten tenants satisfied across all key measures,” says Alpha Housing’s Chief Executive, Cameron Watt.

“The continued commitment, compassion and professionalism of staff is helping ensures Alpha Housing’s performance on tenant satisfaction consistently ranks among the best across England, Scotland, Wales, as well as Northern Ireland.

“Delivering excellent homes and services remains a big challenge, especially as people’s expectations are increasing while inflationary pressures remain acute,” added Cameron.

“But by listening to tenants – and being led by their priorities – Alpha will continue to focus on the right areas and make every pound spent stretch as far as it can. Ensuring every tenant has quality accommodation they are proud to call home remains a top priority.”

He continued: “However, we acknowledge that there is always room for improvement. Alpha will continue to engage closely with tenants and work hard to enhance our services to meet, and hopefully exceed, expectations.”