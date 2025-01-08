Armagh Observatory and Planetarium Youth Volunteer Highly Commended at Prestigious National Awards

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Armagh Observatory and Planetarium (AOP) is delighted to announce that Tiernan McCracken, a dedicated member of its Youth Forum, has been highly commended at the prestigious Volunteer Awards 2024, organised by the Association for Science and Discovery Centres (ASDC).

The awards ceremony was part of the ASDC Conference at The Royal Society in London, celebrating the contributions of outstanding volunteers who have made a significant impact in the science and discovery sector.

Tiernan has been an integral part of AOP’s Youth Forum, providing valuable insights and recommendations to enhance accessibility for all visitors. His innovative ideas have resulted in the creation of sensory bags and sensory maps, ensuring that AOP is more welcoming and inclusive for individuals with sensory needs.

Speaking about Tiernan’s achievement, Sinead Mackle, Education and Outreach Manager at AOP said: “Tiernan’s contributions to Armagh Observatory and Planetarium have been truly transformative. Their passion, creativity, and commitment to making AOP more accessible have had a lasting impact on our visitors and our organisation. The sensory bags and maps Tiernan helped develop have made a real difference to those with sensory sensitivities, ensuring they feel included and supported when visiting. This commendation is a testament to their hard work, and we are incredibly proud of them.”

The ASDC praised the significant impact volunteers like Tiernan make within the science and discovery community. A spokesperson for the ASDC commented: “Volunteers are the lifeblood of science and discovery centres, and Tiernan’s work with Armagh Observatory and Planetarium is a shining example of how young people can shape the future of accessibility and inclusivity. Their dedication is inspiring, and this recognition highlights the vital role volunteers play in enriching visitor experiences.”

Tiernan’s commendation highlights the importance of youth involvement in creating inclusive spaces and showcases the power of collaboration between organisations and young people. AOP is committed to continuing its work on accessibility and ensuring that science and discovery are accessible to everyone, regardless of their needs.