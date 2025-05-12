Asda Downpatrick presents £1,000 Asda Foundation grant to ‘Fountain Foodbank’ in celebration of Asda’s 60th birthday

In celebration of Asda's 60th birthday, the Asda Foundation is providing grant funding of over £60,000 to celebrate 'diamond' community groups and charities across the UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Asda Community and Customer Champions were invited to nominate deserving groups, who will each receive one-off £1,000 grants to support their work and activities

Asda’s Charity, the Asda Foundation has awarded a £1,000 grant to Downpatrick-based charity Fountain Foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The grant is part of over £60,000 of funding that will be awarded to community groups across the UK from the Asda Foundation in celebration of Asda’s 60th Birthday.

Asda Downpatrick Community and Customer Champion Linda Owens

The volunteer-led Christian charity, which marks its 10th anniversary this year, supports families and individuals facing challenging times across Downpatrick and the surrounding area.

Fountain Foodbank will use the funding to host a special event in June, celebrating the incredible work and dedication of the 35-strong volunteer team.

Asda Downpatrick Community and Customer Champion Linda Owens, said: “The team at Fountain Foodbank are over the moon with the £1,000 grant from the Asda Foundation after the nomination from the Downpatrick store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The work they do makes such a huge difference to people in the area, and their compassionate approach is inspiring.

Fountain Foodbank in Downpatrick, Co Down, has been awarded a £1,000 grant by the Asda Foundation as part of Asda's 60th Birthday celebrations. Pictured L-R : Karen Campbell, Denise Higgins, Dominic Breen, Marian Magee and Kathleen Breen. Permission for use given .

“Any one of us could fall on hard times, and the volunteers at Fountain Foodbank take that approach in all their work.

"Knowing how much effort they put into what they do, they are absolutely deserving of a special event to celebrate their achievements.

"That Asda’s 60th birthday coincides with the charity’s 10th anniversary is the icing on the cake.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shirley Lennon, Volunteer Coordinator at Fountain Foodbank, said: “We are hugely grateful to the Asda Foundation for awarding us this grant which means we will be able to say a special thank you to all our volunteers who do such wonderful job for people in the area in need of a little extra support.

“Before I started with the foodbank, I knew very little about how easily people can find themselves in difficult situations.

"Circumstances can change very quickly when things like illness, redundancy or addiction take their toll. I think there was once a stigma when it came to reaching out for help but it’s very clear to me, and all our volunteers, that asking for support when you need it is a very brave thing to do.

“The Asda Foundation grant has come at a fantastic time for us, as we mark 10 years since Fountain Foodbank started out, and gives us a chance to get together with partner organisations and charities who support our all-important referral system.