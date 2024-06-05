Beer & Bubbles charity 5km is back

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The MB McGrady & Co Chartered Accountants Beer & Bubbles Charity 5km is returning. Taking place on Wednesday 26th June at Finnebrogue Woods, outside Downpatrick, proceeds from this year’s event will go towards PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland.

New for 2024, the race organisers are raising a toast to walking, introducing a 5km walk that will kick off before the annual run.

Speaking ahead of the event, Conaill McGrady, Director at MB McGrady & Co Chartered Accountants said: “We are delighted to see the return of our charity 5km run, raising funds for a great charity. Just like the event last year, we are encouraging not only clients, co-workers and friends to take part, but also those within the local community who are looking for a fun challenge. This year, we are excited by the addition of the 5km walk, making the charity event more inclusive and allowing more people to be involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A special thanks to Ed and Rachael, and the team at Finnebrogue Woods, for unique access to a fabulous woodland trail, we are thrilled to be able to host the event in this stunning location.”

All funds raised from the event will go towards supporting PIPS Suicide Prevention Ireland, a charity that provides suicide prevention and bereavement support services to individuals and communities throughout Northern Ireland.

Nestled on the outskirts of Downpatrick, the 5km event gives participants exclusive access to many of the paths in the idyllic estate, with the route mapped out so participants take in the stunning woodland and finish close to the lakeside, where they will be able to soak up the atmosphere while enjoying a glass of local beer, prosecco or soft drink.

“It’s great to welcome back the MB McGrady & Co. 5km for the fourth year, taking place in the heart of Finnebrogue woods, and raising funds for a great charity” said Ed Lindsay, owner of Finnebrogue Woods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The event in 2023 was a real success and gave runners a unique opportunity to explore parts of our estate not open to the general public.

“Runners, walkers and faces new and old, we look forward to welcoming them to Finnebrogue Woods in June.”

The event is open to those of all ages and experiences, and participants can choose to lap the lake or enjoy a walk and talk, making it perfect for both seasoned runners and those looking for a social stroll.

Registration opens from 5.45pm with the walk starting at 6.15pm followed by the run at 7.00pm. This exclusive event gives the public an opportunity to walk or run the route that isn’t normally open to the public.