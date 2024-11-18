Belfast: Calling Young Talent – Audition for NYMT’s 2025 Programme

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast, a city known for its creative scene, is now home to an exciting opportunity for aspiring young performers with the National Youth Music Theatre (NYMT) audition workshops. This is an excellent chance for young talent in Northern Ireland to showcase their acting, singing, and dancing skills, and take their first step towards a career in music theatre.

NYMT’s workshops in Belfast are open to young performers aged 10-23, whether they are experienced in music theatre or just beginning their journey. The workshops are led by industry professionals who offer personalised guidance and professional advice in a supportive environment. This is an invaluable opportunity for young performers in Belfast to develop their craft and connect with others who share the same passion for theatre.

The National Youth Music Theatre has nurtured countless talented performers who have gone on to achieve success in the professional world. Famous alumni include Idris Elba, known for his roles in Luther and The Wire, and Rosy Church, who has starred in Les Misérables in the West End.

Alongside these workshops, NYMT’s 2025 programme will feature a stellar line-up of productions, including Fame The Musical, Carousel, Tuck Everlasting, and Lightning Boy. The programme also includes creative workshops for emerging composers, lyricists, and other theatre makers, as well as new commissions and projects like Carmilla and Stagshaw Fayre.

Patron and Alumni Matt Lucas at the re-launch of the NYMT this Autumn

Kerry Ellis, the newest patron of NYMT, says: “I am beyond proud and honoured to be a new patron of the NYMT. I had such an amazing time when I was younger, and it really made a difference to my future. I’m proud to have been part of one of their shows and hope lots of other young people have the opportunity to experience what I did.”

For young performers in Belfast, this is a fantastic chance to join a renowned organisation and kickstart your career in the arts. Apply now for the NYMT audition workshops!