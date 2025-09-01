Belfast City Hall illuminated purple for International Overdose Awareness Day

On August 31, Belfast City Hall was illuminated in purple as part of International Overdose Awareness Day (IOAD), a global initiative to raise awareness, honour the lives lost to overdose, and support those impacted. ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading drug and alcohol charity, joined a worldwide movement calling for action to end preventable deaths.

International Overdose Awareness Day is the world’s largest campaign to end overdose. It aims to raise awareness of the risks, reduce stigma, and acknowledge the grief felt by families and friends. Each year, people across the globe hold events, share stories, and advocate for change under the banner that overdose is preventable - when we act.

ASCERT’s Chief Executive, Gary McMichael, said: “Behind every statistic is a person, a son, daughter, friend or neighbour. Lighting City Hall purple is about shining a light on the devastating impact of overdose in our community, but also on the fact that this crisis is preventable. We can’t afford to ignore it. We must come together to save lives.”

The Scale of the Problem in Northern Ireland

Recent figures from the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) reveal the continuing scale of drug-related deaths. In 2023, there were 169 drug-related deaths, a 47% increase compared to a decade ago. Men accounted for approximately two-thirds of these deaths, with the highest rates among 25-34-year-olds.

Opioids were the most common substances mentioned in deaths (103 cases), while Pregabalin was the most frequently named specific drug (67 cases). Almost three-quarters (74.6%) of drug-related deaths involved two or more drugs, and Belfast recorded the highest number of deaths (63).

These figures are a stark reminder that drug-related harms continue to impact individuals, families, and communities throughout Northern Ireland

ASCERT’s Commitment

Founded in 1998, ASCERT provides free, confidential support for young people, adults, and families affected by alcohol or drug use. With offices in Belfast, Lisburn, and Omagh, ASCERT delivers prevention, intervention, and training services regionally.

Gary McMichael said that IOAD isn’t just about remembering those we’ve lost, it’s also about taking action to help stop it from happening again.

“We know that criminalising drug use hasn’t worked. We need compassionate, evidence-based responses, better access to healthcare, and community-wide action. International Overdose Awareness Day is a moment for all of us to stand together and say: we can and must prevent these deaths.”