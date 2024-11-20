Belfast stories revealed: Public Consultation launched

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Destination set to attract 700,000 visitors per year Concept designs shared for the first time

Belfast City Council today launched a Public Consultation on Belfast Stories, inviting people to explore concept designs for the £100 million project, and have their say.

Along with a first look at designs, the public will have the chance to learn more about Belfast Stories, a project which will be a public space, visitor attraction and creative hub.

Belfast Stories is expected to open by 2030 at the Art Deco former Bank of Ireland building and the surrounding 5,000 square metre site at the top of Royal Avenue. The multi-purpose destination will aim to attract more than 700,000 visitors per year, with up to 1,200 jobs supported during the construction and launch phases. A flagship project of the £1 billion Belfast Region City Deal (BRCD) programme of investment, Belfast Stories will contribute to the BRCD vision of driving inclusive economic growth, making a positive impact on some of the region’s most deprived communities, and contributing to a balanced spread of benefits across the city, region, and Northern Ireland.

Architectural illustration of what Belfast Stories might look like from North Street aerial view

The project is currently progressing through RIBA Stage 2 - Concept design, a crucial milestone in the definitive eight-stage ‘Plan of Work’ model pioneered by the Royal Institute of British Architects. Engagement is a significant part of this stage and, following an initial Public Consultation in 2022, Belfast City Council’s Belfast Stories team is now hosting a second Public Consultation to ensure everyone can have their say on the transformational project.

The Belfast Stories Public Consultation will run for 14 weeks until February 23, 2025.

Attendees will be able to find out more about the ambitions for Belfast Stories and how it aspires to bring people together, boost tourism, enhance the city’s international reputation and grow the local creative economy.

Belfast Lord Mayor Councillor Micky Murray said: “Belfast Stories is a project that our city has been crying out for and it’s being made possible thanks to Belfast Region City Deal investment. It has the potential to revitalise the area and genuinely enhance a sense of connection and belonging for the people of Belfast, who are central to its delivery. Belfast people will be sharing stories with each other and with visitors from around the world. The project is at an important stage in its journey - by sharing stories and providing feedback through this Public Consultation process the people of the city can contribute to making Belfast Stories a success.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast and local tour guide Emma Casey at the Belfast Stories site this week

Belfast Stories is all about sharing stories from people who have lived in and visited Belfast – past and present. People will take their own journey through stories that are told in many different ways – interactive, audio-visual, musical, printed and in ways that are yet to be imagined. The creative hub will feature a story gathering initiative designed to deliver an ever-developing programme of activities both inside and outside the building – where stories gathered and made are shaped, stored and shared.

Eimear Henry, Creative and Strategic Lead at Belfast Stories advised: “This story gathering element is a work in progress that is being influenced and shaped by our ongoing engagement. The gathering of these stories, or the ‘story engine’ as we call it, is the project’s cornerstone, and our work here has already started. The concept is driven by the belief that by telling these authentic stories of the people of Belfast we will tell the story of the city – in the richest possible detail. These stories will show the world how much we value our city and our people.”

The design team supporting Belfast Stories includes a partnership between Oslo-based architects Snøhetta, the firm responsible for designing the Oslo Opera House and the 9/11 Memorial Pavilion in New York, and Belfast-based TODD Architects, who are leading on the architectural and structural design.

Ralph Appelbaum Associates (RAA) are engaged to design the visitor experience with Barker Langham in the role of Curator and Interpretation Planner. RAA was appointed earlier this year based on its international experience designing museum and narrative environments including the Obama Presidential Centre in Chicago, and the US Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington DC. Property and construction consultancy, Gleeds, are overseeing project management.

Daniel Berlin, Senior Architect at Snøhetta stated: “Our aim is for Belfast Stories to become a familiar and loved feature of Belfast’s cityscape, creating an orientation point for everyone in the city. The project will regenerate this part of Belfast city centre, and we believe it has the potential to transform how both residents and visitors interact with and navigate the city.”

“RIBA stage 2 is about concept design, so this is a chance for everyone to have their say on the concepts as they take form. The feedback will inform the next stages of the project as it progresses towards technical design. It is a genuine privilege to be a working on such a transformational project and collectively we all have the opportunity to create a calling card for the city internationally.”

Access further information and complete the online survey by visiting: https://yoursay.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfast-stories

Follow Belfast Stories on Facebook @belfaststories and on Instagram @belfast_stories. Contact the Belfast Stories team at [email protected] or on 028 0932 0202. Find out more at www.belfastcity.gov.uk/belfaststories