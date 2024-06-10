Boost workforce productivity through the superpower of nutrition
Edel, whose clients include Google and Meta is on tour to deliver Workplace Wellbeing Workshops that combine nutritional and psychological training to improve motivation and focus, and reduce absenteeism through improved mental and physical health.
Edels explains: “Good food improves energy, motivation and mood! This helps staff engage better with colleagues and customers, as well as enhancing concentration and problem-solving!
"To maximise function the brain needs a cocktail of nutrients such as glucose, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins. This must be backed-up with macro-nutrients including carbohydrates, fats and proteins to spark and maintain energy levels. Complexcarbohydrates which contain fibre stabilize blood sugar levels, and foods high in magnesium relax muscles and reduce stress.
"My evidence based methods enable people to work harder and be more able to deal with pressure, as well as reducing days taken off work due to mental health and physical ailments caused by stress.
Consuming clean and nourishing food also reduces colds and flu by strengthening the immune system, as well as chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease.
"This has a significant impact on productivity and profitability.”
Edel harnesses multi-sensory cognitive principles that feature a deep-dive into the mind and body connection to narrow the ‘knowing-to-doing gap’ between the foods that we know we should and should not eat, to turn it into on-going healthy habits.
Programmes are fun, engaging and interactive using games such as the 'Health Hot Seat' and 'Health Hackathon', while colleagues enjoy tasty and healthy whole food snacks.
To explore how your organisation can improve productivity through nutrition and mindset contact [email protected] or 077 4786 3704, and follow Edel on LinkedIn for free content.