BOSS beckons In bumper bonanza at Kirkistown

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

BOSS stands for big, open, single seater, when it comes to racing cars. This Saturday 22nd June, the B.O.S.S. Ireland cars will be making the first of two visits to Kirkistown Racing Circuit in 2024. These are the fastest cars in Ireland. In many cases, they are just one step down from Formula One.

The current BOSS Ireland champion is Hilltown man, Tony Greenan.

He will have his F317 Dallara Mercedes there. His main rival will be Jonathan Fildes, from Drumree, in his Ralt RT4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Others to watch in the twelve-car field will be Portadown driver, Noel Robinson, in a Dallara World Series machine, Martin Daly, from Dunshaughlin, in a similar machine and Michael Roche, from New Ross, in an F308 Dallara.

Tony Greenan

It is also a pleasure to welcome back the giant-killing Kayleigh Cole, from Dripsey in Cork. She regularly gets her F1000 Jedi in front of much bigger and faster cars.

The Five Hundred Motor Racing Club of Ireland, who own and operate the Kirkistown Circuit, are also hosting the first visit in 2024 of the Seat Supercopas. These are extremely fast and equal machines from the Seat manufacturer. Three drivers to watch in this class are Max Turley, from Dublin, Stephen Wright, from Monaghan, and Paul Parr, from Hilltown.

Wright put on a great display back in March, when he ran with the Kirkistown Libre Saloons. On that occasion he took the fight to Gavin Stanfield, from Cabra, who was in a 4WD Impreza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Superkarts are back for this meeting. The 250cc class are almost as quick as the B.O.S.S. cars! The big names are there in that class, including Brian Jones, from Craigavon, Aaron Newell, from Ballygowan, Liam Fox, from Moira and Alan Crossen, from Comber. The slightly slower 125cc class will have Stuart Coey, from Comber, mixing it at the front with Scott Greenaway, from Gilford, and Noel Lindsay, from Hillsborough, among others.

The FF1600 have slipped back into single figures but the quality at the front is still there. Expect a great battle featuring the in-form Jason Smyth, from Celbridge, Morgan Quinn, from Kill, and Ballymena driver, David McCullough, who has met the challenge from these young drivers by raising his game this year.

Portadown driver Michael Graham is missing from the Kirkistown Fiesta field this time but his father, and current Champion, Derek, is there. So are Megan Campbell, from Strangford and Neville Anderson, from Banbridge. These three might have a small advantage over Stephen Walker, from Helensburg, Conor Mulholland, from Newtownabbey, Henry White, from Richhill and the ever-entertaining Grace McCallion, from Londonderry.

The Roadsports class is combined with the Libre Saloons and GTs. It is great to welcome back Stephen Morris, from Welling, in his Crosslé. Health issues kept him absent for most of 2023 but he is back on all four cylinders now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Veteran driver, Arnie Black, from Banbridge, is having a stellar season in his Crosslé and he will be hard to beat. In the Libre Saloons, the returning Peter Baxter, from Lurgan, and Gavin Kilkey, from Derry, are the men to watch. In the GT class, the offspring of current Champion, Armagh man, Stephen Conn, are both debuting in Wildcats. Letisha has previously built a good reputation in Junior Rallycross. Bobby is out to prove a point.

The Modi-5-Cup Mazdas have provided great racing this year. All the main competitors are there. Trying to pick a winner in advance is a fool’s game, as the field are getting closer together at every race. Watch out for championship leader, Craig Ewing, from Dundonald, current champion, Francis Allen, from Moira, Rob Kennedy, from Culloville, Newry’s Damian Moran, and class founder, David Cousins, from Ballywalter.

The Kirkistown Mini Coopers have a small field. Peter Bennett, from Tandragee, is the man in form. The Stewart brothers, Mark and Paul, both from Belfast, will be keeping him honest.