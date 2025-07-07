Braidwater Group welcomes £11m funding boost to unlock 2,500 homes at The Cashel in Derry
Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins made the announcement during a visit to the Cashel site, where she toured the ongoing construction works and received a comprehensive briefing on the scale and ambition of the project, which is set to become one of the largest of its kind in Europe.
Patrick McGinnis, Founder of The Braidwater Group, said: “We’ve been working hard for several years to find a solution to the wastewater infrastructure challenges at The Cashel, so I warmly welcome today’s announcement from the Infrastructure Minister. The focus now must be on the next steps and ensuring work can be progressed at pace so that much-needed housing can be delivered without further delay.”
When complete, the Cashel project will include almost 2,500 private, affordable and social homes, along with communal facilities, a network of green spaces, shops and essential local services. A busy high street and central park will bring the development together, creating a well-connected and convenient place to live.
It will also be delivered with a carbon conscience in mind, meaning all efforts to reduce emissions associated with the development are being considered. There will also be vast tree planting activity and associated biodiversity projects delivered throughout the lifetime of the project.
The Cashel represents a significant milestone for The Braidwater Group and a remarkable opportunity to contribute to the growth and development of the region. With a legacy of successful project execution, the company looks forward to creating a thriving, modern urban community that enriches the lives of its residents.