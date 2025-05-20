Camp Out for Someone! Get together for a night under the stars to support Action Mental Health!
Timed to coincide with the Summer Solstice on Saturday, June 21st, this event is designed to bring people together, encouraging them to wake up with the sunrise and make the most of the longest day of the year. Through participation, fundraising, and social media engagement, supporters will help raise awareness and vital funds for mental health services across Northern Ireland.
Participants are encouraged to set up their bespoke fundraising page when they register and then share their experiences online using #campoutforsomeone and #iamsomeone, amplifying the message of mental wellbeing and community support.
Get together for an unforgettable night under the stars and a chance to make a real difference.
Sign up today, camp out and raise funds to help us support someone who needs our services. Let's welcome the longest day together and shine a light on mental health!
For more information about this event or to register, visit www.amh.org.uk