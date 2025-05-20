Camp Out for Someone! Get together for a night under the stars to support Action Mental Health!

On Friday, June 20th, 2025, people across Northern Ireland and beyond will come together with friends and loved ones, to “Camp Out for Someone”, a unique fundraising event in support of Action Mental Health. Whether it’s wild camping in the great outdoors or setting up a tent in the back garden, participants will take part in an unforgettable night under the stars, embracing the power of nature and community.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Timed to coincide with the Summer Solstice on Saturday, June 21st, this event is designed to bring people together, encouraging them to wake up with the sunrise and make the most of the longest day of the year. Through participation, fundraising, and social media engagement, supporters will help raise awareness and vital funds for mental health services across Northern Ireland.

Participants are encouraged to set up their bespoke fundraising page when they register and then share their experiences online using #campoutforsomeone and #iamsomeone, amplifying the message of mental wellbeing and community support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Get together for an unforgettable night under the stars and a chance to make a real difference.

Enjoying the great outdoors!

Sign up today, camp out and raise funds to help us support someone who needs our services. Let's welcome the longest day together and shine a light on mental health!