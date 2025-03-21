Carson McDowell named Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the Insider Dealmaker Awards

Carson McDowell is proud to announce that it has been named Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the Insider Dealmaker Awards. This accolade recognises the firm's market-leading team and its pivotal role in navigating all aspects of M&A and equity investments in Northern Ireland and beyond.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Insider Dealmaker Awards celebrate the achievements of the region's top dealmakers, highlighting the most significant transactions and the professionals behind them. Carson McDowell's win is a testament to the outstanding performance of its top-tier corporate team and dedication to delivering best-in-class legal services.

The categories are judged by a panel of independent experts, and the winners were announced at a gala dinner hosted at the Europa Hotel, Belfast, on Thursday March 20. Judges said of Carson McDowell, 'In 2024, the Carson McDowell corporate team contributed significantly to an overall growth in the firm's year-on-year turnover, advising on over 85 deals with a combined value in the region in excess of £1bn. The judges were impressed that the team is described as 'tier-one' and one of the region's largest and most experienced.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team advises international companies and local and international investors doing business in NI across a broad range of sectors, including Technology, Energy and Renewables, Agrifood, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Leisure and Hospitality, and Financial Services.

The team boasts a range of highly skilled and experienced lawyers

Significant deals managed by the team in the last year include the sale and rollover investment in Options Technology by Vitruvian Partners; the sale of the Kilwaughter Group to Saint Gobain; the sale of Firmus Energy (Supply) Limited by its shareholders Firmus Energy (Distribution) Limited and Equitix, to Yuno Energy; and acting for Fane Valley in relation to the completion of its investment in Ready Egg Products Limited.

The team boasts a range of highly skilled and experienced lawyers, including Neasa Quigley, Senior Partner and Joint Head of the Corporate team at Carson McDowell.

Commenting on the recognition, Neasa said: Winning Corporate Law Firm of the Year is a tremendous honour and a testament to the exceptional calibre of our team. This accomplishment demonstrates how consistently strong we are across the board, and reflects our team's M&A expertise, and capacity to handle high-profile, high value deals. The award is also a testament to our outstanding clients. We truly value and appreciate their continued trust in Carson McDowell.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specialising in a wide range of Corporate and Commercial matters, Carson McDowell is renowned for acting as a "trusted advisor" to many of the most significant businesses in Northern Ireland, making a noteworthy impact on our clients, their businesses/industries and the region.

Corporate team partners, Neasa Quigley, Hilary Griffith and Gerard Armstrong

Gerard Armstrong, Joint Head of Corporate, added, " This accolade is a wonderful acknowledgement of what was a really strong year. Carson McDowell has a long-standing reputation for excellence in transactional activity, including M&A and investment deals. It has been a busy year. The firm's success at the Insider Dealmaker Awards underscores our position as a leading law firm in Northern Ireland.”