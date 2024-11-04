Catering students from NI & Wales go head-to-head in BASC game cookery competition

Catering students from Northern Ireland and Wales went head-to-head in a challenge organised by BASC to test their game cookery and hospitality skills.

The two-day event in October was an opportunity to educate and inform both students and staff about sustainable shooting and the journey from field to fork.

Nine students and three college staff from Coleg Cambria in Wales flew to Northern Ireland to compete against their opposite numbers from Belfast Metropolitan College. Each team consisted of both student chefs and student front-of-house staff.

After initial introductions, students and staff from both colleges travelled to the Baronscourt Estate in Co Tyrone, where they learnt about the many benefits of sustainable game shooting and conservation. They also learnt about the need for wild deer to be managed to prevent damage to agriculture and forestry and to prevent over-population.

The highlight of the visit was a trip to the game larder where students and staff witnessed firsthand how game, including deer, are prepared for the food chain. The Baronscourt trip concluded with lunch - a choice of either pheasant or venison - before the journey back to Belfast.

The following day, the students began preparing for the competition which was open to the public and booked to capacity.

Using venison and pheasant from Baronscourt Estate, the two teams produced some superb game dishes during the competition, and these were served by front-of-house students anonymously to the public to ensure fairness in Belfast Met’s fantastic Linen Lounge Restaurant. Some outstanding dishes were cooked and presented, including confit partridge legs with harissa hummus, and a venison loin served with parsnip puree, potato dauphinoise, piccolo parsnip, baby leek and a chocolate jus.

Then it was time to announce the winning team - Belfast Met. However, all was not lost for Coleg Cambria, as there will be a return leg to the competition next year when Belfast Met students will travel to Coleg Cambria in Wales.

Meeting some of the students ahead of the final challenge, NI Education Minister Paul Givan said: “I was delighted to sample the skill of the cookery and hospitality students from Northern Ireland and Wales as they made preparations for the final of the BASC Wild Game Cookery Competition. This two-day event is a valuable opportunity to educate students undertaking studies in this area about sustainability in food produce and the journey from field to fork.

“The experience gained from a joint visit to Baronscourt Estate has broadened students’ curriculum choices and introduced the concept of game and its benefits, as a healthy, nutritious alternative to farmed meats.

“I was pleased to add my support and encouragement to both teams. I wish BASC every success for continued information sharing to grow this innovative collaboration project for years ahead.”

Speaking after the event, BASC Northern Ireland director Tommy Mayne said: “BASC Northern Ireland is very grateful for the opportunity to host the first BASC Northern Ireland v Wales game cookery and hospitality competition and we can think of no better venue than Belfast Metropolitan College.

“This event is part of BASC’s ongoing work to promote the many benefits of game meat to the wider public as part of our Wild Food initiative. We thank Education Minister Paul Givan (MLA) for his support and encouragement and for taking the time to visit Belfast Metropolitan College to engage with the students and sample their superb game dishes, prior to the competition. This event has been massively successful and it has created a range of opportunities for further collaboration with the colleges.”

Curriculum Area Manager for Belfast Metropolitan College, Aiveen Cassidy, said: “The opportunity and awareness raised from this event has been incredible. The students enjoyed the first-hand experience they received at Baronscourt which directly supported their curriculum, and as always, they enjoy a competition! It was great to work collaboratively with Tommy and his team at BASC NI and also with Judith and her team from Coleg Cambria.”