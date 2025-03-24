Celebration of Life and Work of Anna Lo (1950 – 2024)

Anna Lo’s life and legacy will be remembered with a free public celebration hosted by Queen’s University at Belfast’s Elmwood Hall on Saturday March 29 at 2pm, which aims to provide a platform to highlight the artists, causes and charities Anna Lo supported and campaigned for during her life.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With special traditional Chinese performances including a Dragon dance, all female Samba drumming, art and painting workshops taking place all afternoon, the event will pay tribute to Anna’s passion for art and culture.

Anna’s sons Conall and Owen Watson said: “In many ways our mother was ahead of her time in campaigning for the rights of those often marginalised and overlooked by society. We are incredibly proud of all our mother’s achievements and hope that this memorial celebration will shine a light on the incredible work being carried out by the charities and artists she supported during her life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Key speakers include the Lord Mayor of Belfast Cllr Micky Murray; Nisha Tandon, CEO of ArtsEkta; Julie Chiang, Director of Chinese Welfare Association; Prof Margaret Topping, QUB; Humanist Rachel Smith and Naomi Long, MLA, Minister for Justice and Leader of the Alliance Party.

Anna Lo Memorial Celebration takes place this Saturday (29 March) 1.45pm at Elmwood Hall, Queens University Belfast. Free event.

Anna moved to Belfast from Hong Kong in the 1970s, and dedicated her life to serving the people of Northern Ireland. As a social worker, director of the Chinese Welfare Association and Northern Ireland’s first minority ethic elected politician, Anna fought for equality, the environment, women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, and stood up to discrimination. Anna was also Chair of arts charity ArtsEkta, a founding commissioner in the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, Vice Chair of the Northern Ireland Council for Ethnic Minorities and a Trustee of Keep Northern Ireland Beautiful.

Event: Celebration of Life and Work of Anna Lo (1950 – 2024)

Date: Saturday March 29

Venue: Elmwood Hall, Queen’s University Belfast

Time: 2pm – 3.30pm