Centra Run Together raises £26,000 for Action Cancer

The event, which was rescheduled from October due to bad weather, was the fastest sold-out Run Together to date, and has raised a staggering £26,000 so far through 5k and 10k registration fees and donations for Centra’s long-time charity partner Action Cancer, with funds still coming in.

Local fitness Trainer, Bubba, led a pre-run stretch for all those taking part while Centra brand ambassador and radio presenter Pete Snodden was joined by Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Andrew McCormick, to officially start the event.

To congratulate participants completing the routes, everyone received a bespoke Centra Run Together medal, a packed goodie bag, a free lunch and a Frank and Honest coffee.

Centra has supported Action Cancer since 2001 and recently announced it has raised an incredible landmark fundraising total of £4 million, in partnership with sister brand SuperValu. These funds have helped keep the charity’s mobile detection The Big Bus on the road, providing its free life-saving services to communities across Northern Ireland, including breast screening, health checks, and skin cancer detection.

Commenting on the event, Centra Director of Marketing Desi Derby, said: “We were delighted to welcome everyone to our rescheduled Run Together fundraising and wellbeing event. It’s become a firm fixture not just with the running community but also with families and friends who want to get active and enjoy the route. We’d like to thank everyone who signed up and took part, helping to raise an incredible amount of money for our charity partner Action Cancer. We’d also like to thank the Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Andrew McCormick for coming along and showing his support, and to our suppliers for supporting the event.

“We are also thrilled to launch our next Run Together, which will take place in the usual month of October on Sunday 19th. Registration is now open but be quick and don’t miss out!”

Centra Run Together was designed to motivate people of any ability or age to embrace a healthy lifestyle by taking part in the run. Participants have the option to walk, jog or run through the park, alongside hundreds of others, to raise funds and awareness for Action Cancer.

Deputy Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Andrew McCormick added: “Well done to all the runners and walkers, challenging themselves while raising funds to support vital and life-saving services delivered through Action Cancer.

“It’s great to see so much support for this brilliant cause and so many people turning out to cheer on the participants along the route.”

Lucy McCusker, Corporate Fundraising Manager for Action Cancer said: “Yet another fantastic Centra Run Together event! We are so humbled every year by the amount of support this event receives and the amount of money it raises – with so many people taking part for their own personal reasons to support loved ones with cancer or having had a diagnosis themselves. The donations this year are truly incredible and are invaluable to the charity, enabling us to bring our life-saving services directly to people in need in your local communities, via the Big Bus.

“Thank you to Centra and everyone who supported and participated today, for helping to keep the wheels on The Big Bus turning!”

To sign up for the next Centra Run Together on Sunday, October 19, visit www.centra.co.uk or find out more on the Centra Facebook page, www.facebook.com/CentraNI.

Registration fees are £22 for the 10K and £13 for the 5K. The full registration fee will be donated to Action Cancer. The runs will be staggered with the 10K kicking off at 9.30am and the 5K at 11am.

