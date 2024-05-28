CIM qualification success celebrated at Titanic Hotel Belfast

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Chartered Institute of Marketing Ireland has hosted a celebratory lunch to acknowledge the outstanding achievements and successes of local marketing professionals who successfully gained a CIM qualification in Marketing or Digital Marketing.

Marketing professionals and CIM graduates from across Ireland came together at the beautiful Titanic Hotel Belfast for CIM Ireland’s first event of 2024. After a sumptuous lunch in the Drawing Office, an impressive lineup of guest speakers took to the stage to address the key theme of professional marketing success.

First up was Ryan McMahon on recruitment trends within the marketing sector, followed by LinkedIn marketing insights from expert Louise Brogan, and then Una Burns, on the marketing lessons behind the Charlie’s Bar viral Christmas Ad campaign.

CIM Ireland’s Education Ambassador, Dr Laura Bradley McCauley and CIM’s Learning Partnership Manager, Sarah Moriarty congratulated graduates recognising the importance of CPD against a dynamic marketing landscape.

Dr Bradley McCauley said: “Ours is an ever-evolving industry, so staying ahead of trends and being at the forefront of knowledge is crucial. CIM credentials not only validate your expertise but also equip you with a comprehensive understanding of marketing or digital marketing strategies, trends, and industry best practices.

“The CIM qualifications you’ve achieved are recognised globally, establishing a solid foundation for career growth and potentially opening doors to new opportunities.”

The event, sponsored by MCS Group and Titanic Hotel Belfast, recognised professionals who gained the following qualifications: CIM Level 3 Foundation Certificate in Marketing or Digital Marketing, CIM Level 4 Certificate in Professional Marketing or Digital Marketing, CIM Level 6 Diploma in Professional Marketing or Digital Marketing and professionals who achieved the new CIM Level 6 Diploma in Sustainable Marketing.

Hugh Callaghan, from Cengage EMEA, said: “Earning a CIM Certificate and Diploma qualification significantly boosted my credibility among potential employers and I’ve no doubt that it played a pivotal role in securing my current position. The investment paid off!”

Binura Rathnayake, from Gotcha Covered, said: “My CIM qualification significantly improved my reporting and presentation skills, complementing my other professional qualifications (such as CIMA). Being based in the EU, my affiliation with the CIM community has played a crucial role in expanding my network and connecting me with a more diverse group of marketing Professionals.”

Marian Norwood, Chair of CIM Ireland said: “Many congratulations to all those local marketers who have achieved CIM success. They have worked incredibly hard to achieve this milestone, opening the door to new opportunities at a critical time for marketers.

“On behalf of myself and everyone at CIM Ireland, congratulations once again. I wish you every success for the future.”

Ryan McMahon, MCS Group added: “MCS Group is delighted to support CIM and celebrate the achievements of this year’s graduates.”