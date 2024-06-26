College students become ‘Dementia friends'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eight Level 2 Beauty Therapy students from South Eastern Regional College, Lisburn visited St Paul’s Court to participate in dementia-friendly training and provide hand and arm massages to people living at the dementia supported living service. This year’s cohort were keen to engage with the tenants and provide relaxing beauty treatments after a successful visit by their predecessors in 2023.

Social care charity Praxis Care runs St Paul’s Court, providing care, support and accommodation for elderly people with a diagnosis of dementia or cognitive impairment consistent with symptoms of dementia. The Lisburn-based service has around the clock support available onsite for 24 tenants, enabling them to live as independently as possible.

The ‘Dementia Friends’ workshop was conducted by Tracy Smyth, Praxis Care’s Dementia Carer Coordinator and a Dementia Ambassador for the Alzheimer’s Society. Under her guidance, the students learned how to interact effectively and empathetically with individuals living with dementia.

The Alzheimer’s Society explained: “Becoming a Dementia Friend simply means finding out more about how dementia affects a person – and then, armed with this understanding, doing small everyday things that help.”

After successfully completing the workshop, the students received reminder cards with top tips for helping individuals with dementia, along with a Dementia Friend pin to wear with pride.

Tenants enjoyed hand and arm massages while engaging in conversations with the students, sharing stories about their lives and discussing other beauty services. Maisie Spindlow enjoyed the visit, commenting, “This is lovely and relaxing.”

Student Ellie Knox said: “I’ve had a great morning. I was nervous before completing the training, but I found it really prepared me for what to expect when meeting the tenants. I really enjoyed chatting with the ladies at St Paul’s Court and you could tell they were enjoying their massages.”

Sancha Dicks, lecturer at SERC Lisburn, was pleased at the on-going relationship between the college and charity, “This is the second year the SERC and St Paul’s Court have had a successful partnership. Hopefully next year we can have even more students take part in the Dementia Friends training, and visit the tenants more often.”

Staff at St Paul’s Court noted the excellent communication and rapport between the students and their elderly clients. Mrs Smyth highlighted the significance of such interactions, stating: “Days like this show that people living with dementia can live fulfilled lives. If more members of the public became Dementia Friends, society would be a more welcoming place for those with dementia.”