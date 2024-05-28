Comber businesses recognised at inaugural Funeral Awards NI

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three Comber businesses have been honoured for their outstanding contribution to the local community at the inaugural Funeral Awards NI.

Attending the awards ceremony, which recognised excellence in funeral arranging and showcased the teams that support families through their toughest moments, representatives from Comber Chamber of Commerce members, Floral Creations, Gilmore Funeral Directors and McBrides on The Square, picked up accolades in four categories voted for by the general public.

Ken Gilmore of Gilmore Funeral Directors won the ‘Lifetime of Service Award’ celebrating him for dedicating his life to serving families and loved ones in their darkest days. While Gilmore Funeral Directors was named ‘Independent Funeral Director of the Year’ for demonstrating a personal service that supports clients through the toughest of days.

Floral Creations won ‘Funeral Florist of the Year’ for their beautiful, honouring and floral displays; and McBrides on The Square won the ‘Funeral Tea Venue of the Year’ category for bringing communities together to celebrate their loved one after the funeral.

Comber Chamber of Commerce members recognised at the inaugural Funeral Awards Northern Ireland.

Speaking about the awards, Iris McBride of McBrides on The Square and Chair of Comber Chamber of Commerce, said: “It is truly humbling for McBrides on The Square, Floral Creations and Gilmore Funeral Directors to be nominated by the public to win these awards at the inaugural Funeral Awards Northern Ireland.

“On behalf of Comber Chamber of Commerce, I would like to congratulate Ken Gilmore on this prestigious Lifetime of Service Award.

“This recognition is especially meaningful to us as independent traders in Comber, a wonderful town with a strong sense of community spirit. These awards exemplify how when businesses unite to offer the highest standard of excellent service to our residents, great success can be achieved.”