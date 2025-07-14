Community thanked for 'magnificent' Twelfth support

The public have been thanked by the East Londonderry Ulster Unionist Party Association for their “magnificent support” of all the Orange Twelfth parades throughout the constituency.

The praise for both the public and the Orders has come from the Association’s Chairman, Mr Robert Carmichael.

In his statement of praise on behalf of the UUP Association, Mr Carmichael said: “The community is to be highly commended for its magnificent support of all the mainstream Orange Order parades throughout East Londonderry, as well as the Independent Orange Institution’s demonstration.

“The organizing brethren and sisters of both the mainstream Orange Order and Independent Institution are to be equally commended for hosting very professional parades which enhanced both Orders’ true Christian and family values.

East Londonderry UUP Association Chairman Robert Carmichael.

“We all also give thanks to Almighty God for the great weather which the Twelfth parades in East Londonderry, especially in Coleraine for the main demonstration in the constituency, enjoyed as well as for the safety of those on the march and watching.

“Praise must also be given to the professionalism of the police on duty and the emergency services which were on standby as well throughout the day.

“This year’s Twelfth parades across East Londonderry were some of the best attended in the history of Orangeism in the constituency.

“As well as the annual Twelfth parades, the community is also to be thanked and praised for its support of the various Orange lodges and Black preceptories’ annual divine church parades and services.