CPNI urges whole-system approach ahead of winter pressures

Before all thoughts turn to summer holidays, the body representing community pharmacists, CPNI, has briefed politicians on the need for a whole service, whole community approach to tackling this winter’s health pressures.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Presenting to a cross-party group of MLAs at Stormont this week, Gerard Greene, Chief Executive of Community Pharmacy Northern Ireland discussed how creatively exploring funding opportunities within health service budgets to enable community-based health services could be key in averting the health service crisis seen in previous winters.

He said: “Last winter our hospital Emergency Departments witnessed some of the worst scenes ever experienced here. Community Pharmacy has been closely involved in the Department of Health’s winter preparedness planning over recent months, and we would like to acknowledge the Minister Nesbitt and officials for driving this forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are pleased that the value and contribution of Community Pharmacy is being recognised as a pivotal part of the Minister’s 'shift left' approach. Winter is a test for the whole health service and our integration in winter planning will ensure pharmacies are ready to step up.

Marie Smith, Community Pharmacist, Nuala McAllister, MLA, Ciara Ferguson, MLA, Danny Donnelly, MLA, Turlough Hamill, Community Pharmacist, Gerard Greene, CPNI

“Through Pharmacy First, the Department of Health has invested in services aimed at keeping people well in their communities, close to home – and as a key way of alleviating the pressure from other stretched parts of the health service. Community pharmacies provide highly skilled, highly trained healthcare professionals who can advise and treat many common ailments. Pharmacy First services such as advice and treatment when needed for sore throat, shingles and urinary tract infections mean that GP appointments are freed up.

“One of last year’s biggest additional health service pressures came from the pre-Christmas winter flu outbreak which snowballed across the generations over the festive period.

"There is a highly effective tool to tackle such outbreaks in the form of vaccination, and community pharmacies will be heavily involved in the Covid and winter flu vaccination service from the autumn. We will be actively encouraging eligible members of the public to seek out the vaccinations in their local pharmacy, when they are available, and our pharmacists will also deliver the important vaccination programme in nursing and residential homes. This too is aimed at keeping older people well where they live and out of hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad