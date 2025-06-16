Data reveals: Driving electric pays off in Northern Ireland

In 2025, owning an EV can lead to major cost savings, but only if you live in the right area and charge the smart way.

As of 2025, the UK has surpassed 1.5 million electric vehicles on the road, driven by rising petrol prices, falling EV costs, and government policies like the Zero Emission Vehicle mandate. But a big question remains for would-be buyers: Is an EV actually cheaper to run than a petrol car?

The answer depends heavily on where you live, and how you charge.

Wolf River Electric analysed the five-year cost of owning an EV versus a petrol car across the UK, accounting for average regional electricity and fuel prices, servicing costs, and available incentives like the EV chargepoint grant and lower vehicle excise duty. The results show that EVs can save drivers thousands, especially in areas with lower electricity rates and high public fuel costs.

Top UK Regions Where Driving Electric Saves the Most (5-Year Ownership)

Scotland

5-Year Fuel Savings: £3,862

Average Electricity Rate: 27.1p/kWh

Petrol Price: £1.57/litre

South West England

5-Year Fuel Savings: £3,774

Electricity Rate: 28.3p/kWh

Petrol Price: £1.59/litre

Yorkshire and the Humber

5-Year Fuel Savings: £3,679

Electricity Rate: 25.9p/kWh

Petrol Price: £1.54/litre

East of England

5-Year Fuel Savings: £3,434

Electricity Rate: 30.1p/kWh

Petrol Price: £1.56/litre

Northern Ireland

5-Year Fuel Savings: £3,230

Electricity Rate: 33.5p/kWh

Petrol Price: £1.51/litre

Where Petrol Still Has an Edge

Regions where electricity is expensive and fuel is relatively affordable can lessen the financial benefits of EVs, especially when relying on costly public chargers.

London

Electricity Rate: ~34.8p/kWh (can spike higher)

Petrol Price: £1.58/litre

High congestion charges help EVs, but public charging is often expensive unless home charging is available.

Wales (Rural Areas)

Lower petrol prices (£1.52/litre)

Patchy public charging network

Higher reliance on slower rural grid infrastructure

Key Data: EV vs. Petrol Ownership in the UK (2025 Averages)

Annual petrol use (avg petrol car): 492 litres

492 litres Annual EV electricity use: ~3,500 kWh

~3,500 kWh Average petrol price (2025): £1.56/litre

£1.56/litre Average residential electricity price: 29.4p/kWh

29.4p/kWh 5-Year fuel cost (petrol): £3,837

£3,837 5-Year EV electricity cost (home charging): £1,764

£1,764 5-Year maintenance cost: ( Petrol cars: £2,885; EVs: £1,923)

Petrol cars: £2,885; EVs: £1,923) Total 5-year EV savings (fuel + maintenance): ~£2,935 – £4,500 depending on location

depending on location Home charging cost per 100 miles: ~£4.90

~£4.90 Public charging cost per 100 miles: ~£11.50–£16.00

Why Home Charging Is the Real Game-Changer

How you charge your vehicle is now as important as the type of vehicle you drive. In 2025, UK public charging costs have risen, with fast chargers in urban areas sometimes exceeding £1 per kWh, nearly four times the cost of home charging during off-peak hours.

Example:

A UK EV driver doing 8,000 miles annually can save over £600 a year by charging at home vs. relying on public networks. That’s over £3,000 saved in five years, even before factoring in maintenance or solar panel savings.

“In both the UK and US, the home has become the most strategic place to charge your EV: both financially and environmentally.

We’re seeing a growing interest from UK homeowners looking to install dedicated EV charge points, particularly when paired with rooftop solar. When you factor in off-peak time-of-use tariffs from energy providers, the average cost per mile can be slashed to mere pennies.

More importantly, home charging provides cost stability. With public charging prices now fluctuating week to week, having control over your energy source ensures long-term savings. And if you add solar to the mix, you’re effectively future-proofing your transport costs while reducing emissions.

The government's EV chargepoint grant and VAT relief on home installations are helpful, but what's really driving this trend is practicality. People want the assurance of waking up to a fully charged vehicle, without unpredictable queues or prices.

If you're planning to switch to an EV in 2025 or beyond, make sure you're also thinking about your charging setup to optimise how and when you ‘refuel’ your car,” says Clean Energy Expert, Justin Nielsenfrom Wolf River Electric.

Electric vehicles are a smart financial move for many UK households, with a great positive environmental impact. However, to make the most of the EV economy, home charging is essential.

Take action:

Review your local fuel vs. electricity costs

Use off-peak tariffs from providers like Octopus or Ovo

Look into solar + battery bundles

Apply for the government’s EV chargepoint grant