Deadline fast approaching for entries to the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards

Time is running out for individuals and organisations across Northern Ireland to submit their entries for the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards, with the deadline for submissions closing on Monday February 3.

Launched to recognise and celebrate exceptional efforts in advancing Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), the awards aim to shine a spotlight on those breaking barriers and fostering inclusivity across workplaces and communities.

The celebration will culminate in a prestigious awards luncheon on Thursday March 20 at Belfast City Hall, where excellence will be recognised across 10 thoughtfully curated categories.

Key categories include the Diverse Employer Award, celebrating organisations that prioritise and champion diversity at every level, and the Workplace EDI Champion, recognising individuals who lead transformative inclusivity within their workplaces.

Pictured launching the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards are (L-R): Jude Copeland, Head Judge of the Awards and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors; Professor Mary Hannon-Fletcher, Dean of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Ulster University; Councillor Micky Murray, Lord Mayor of Belfast; Michael Boyd OBE, Director of MB Consulting and Chair of Belfast Healthy Cities; and Alfie Wong MBE, Race and Ethnicity Champion of the NI Civil Service.

Other notable categories include Innovation in Accessibility, which spotlights advancements that enhance access and inclusion, and Inspirational Role Model, honouring leaders who inspire others to embrace and uphold EDI principles.

Speaking about the significance of the awards, Jude Copeland, Head Judge of the Awards and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors, said: “Promoting Equality, Diversity and Inclusion within workplaces and communities is essential for creating environments where people of all backgrounds and abilities feel valued and empowered.

"The NI Hummingbird Awards provide an important platform to recognise and celebrate the businesses, communities, and individuals who are driving meaningful change, breaking down barriers, and championing excellence - regardless of community background, race, ethnicity, religion, gender, identity, sexual orientation, age or disability.

"Equitable and inclusive practices are not just the right thing to do; they are vital for fostering creativity, sparking innovation, and driving sustainable business growth. We are proud to launch this event, which not only highlights the importance of EDI but also inspires others to embed these principles into their everyday work and interactions.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “We are pleased to host the first Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards at City Hall and I look forward to hearing about the very real difference people, and workplaces, are making to fostering diversity and inclusion in our city, and across Northern Ireland.

"These awards provide a vital platform to highlight individuals, organisations, and communities that are actively creating spaces where everyone, regardless of their background or circumstances, feels valued and empowered to contribute. It is through such efforts that we can build a society that not only embraces diversity but thrives because of it.

"I encourage organisations from the public, private and non-profit sectors to participate and showcase their dedication to these important values. Together, we can create a future where diversity is not just celebrated but forms the foundation of our collective success.”

The inaugural NI Hummingbird Awards are proudly supported by Ulster University, Encirc and Love Belfast and are now open to entries from across the public, private and community sectors.