Digital PR firm celebrates eight years of Online News Platform
Magic PR, a UK-based digital marketing specialist, is celebrating the milestone for The News Front - a Google News approved newsroom that has become a key platform for businesses seeking greater online visibility.
Since its launch in 2018, The News Front has expanded to feature more than 43 industry categories spanning sectors from health and wellness to construction and education services, designed to benefit companies of all sizes.
A spokesperson for Magic PR said: "Whether a small startup or a large corporation, The News Front has become renowned for boosting customer engagement, enhancing brand awareness, and promoting a positive reputation. We are thrilled to reach this milestone and are excited to continue providing our customers with the most efficient strategies to boost their online exposure and Google rankings."
The platform has embraced cutting-edge technology, utilising AI to transform press releases into podcasts, which are distributed across 25 different platforms. It also generates Breaking News videos for YouTube and creates tailored posts for major social media channels.
Magic PR offers clients access to press release distribution across more than 500 premium news syndication networks, including AP News, Bloomberg, Business Insider, and Yahoo Finance.
In an increasingly competitive marketplace, the company has maintained its position as a trusted leader despite the recent surge in new PR distribution services powered by AI technology.
The firm explained that it distinguishes itself through a client-focused approach that combines in-house SEO link-building techniques with extensive press release coverage through its established media network.
Looking ahead, Magic PR plans to further integrate digital PR with its syndication service to help Northern Ireland businesses and others throughout the UK expand their reach to major news and media outlets.
The company currently serves a growing global client base including businesses across various industries and of all sizes, helping them boost their online presence and improve their Google search rankings.
Northern Irish businesses looking to enhance their local and organic search rankings can explore Magic PR's range of media distribution packages via its website at magicpr.com, where they can also complete a contact form to learn about achieving their full SEO and marketing potential.