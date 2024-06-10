Donegall Pass Community Garden set to connect locals with nature and each other at Eden Project event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Eden Project has partnered with Donegall Pass Community Forum to invite people from across Belfast to enjoy a day together using nature as a tool for community connection this Friday 14 June.

The free event is open to anyone interested in community action and volunteering and takes place at Cormac Regeneration Initiative and Donegall Pass Community Garden, a vital hub for the community offering a varied programme ranging from a youth centre and IT courses to welfare advice drop-in sessions and a food bank.

The interactive day is both a celebration of community volunteering, and an opportunity to consider the positive impact nature can have on our wellbeing. It forms part of the Month of Community in June, which kicked off with Eden Project’s The Big Lunch, and invites people to celebrate everything that makes their communities great. With partners including Refugee Week, Great Big Green Week and Loneliness Awareness Week, the Month of Community saw over 14 million people take part last year, and £35 million raised for great causes.

As well as offering opportunities to network and share ideas, the event in Donegall Pass will highlight impactful local community projects already making a difference and provide creative low-cost ideas to develop more sustainable communities where people work together and look out for each other.

Making connections outdoors

Lisa Partridge, Community Network Developer at Eden Project Communities, said: “At this fantastic event, we hope to explore nature as a simple tool for connection and share in the passion that the people of Belfast and Donegall Pass feel for their neighbourhoods. Anyone is welcome to come along and enjoy some light conversation about their local area, tuck into a mini Big Lunch, share food and friendship and even make some nature inspired bunting! With connection at the heart of this event, we hope more people will get involved where they live or embark on their own community activity as part of the Month of Community – and that everyone leaves feeling motivated to take positive steps where they live!”

The event is part of a series of nationwide community-focused events stretching across the UK, from Northern Ireland to Cornwall, with plenty of stops along the way! The roadshow is encouraging more people to become positive community changemakers, during this year’s Month of Community.

The Month of Community in June is all about celebrating local connections and supporting good causes helping to build stronger communities across the UK. The Month of Community calendar in 2024 includes The Big Lunch 1-2 June, Neighbourhood Watch Week (1-7 June), Have a Grow (1-9 June), Volunteers’ Week (3-9 June), The Big Help Out (7-9 June), Great Big Green Week (8-16 June), Loneliness Awareness Week (10-14 June), Carers Week (10-16 June), Refugee Week (17-23 June), Windrush Day (20 June), The Great Get Together (21-23 June), Small Charity Week (24-28 June) and Care Home Open Week (24-30 June).

The Big Lunch, which kicked off the Month of Community on 1-2 June, is the UK’s community get-together that’s good for people and the planet, bringing friendship, food and fun back to neighbourhoods. It’s an idea from the Eden Project, made possible thanks to The National Lottery, and since 2010 it has been bringing people together to create happier and healthier communities thanks to National Lottery players, who raise £30 million each week for good causes across the UK.